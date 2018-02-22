All schools within the Dover Union Free School District are closed Thursday after the New York State Police and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls concerning a Snapchat posting that was being circulated and causing alarm.Authorities say the calls began coming in just after 8 p.m. Wednesday regarding the post, which reportedly said, "I heard they are suppose to shoot up both Dover and New Milford High School tomorrow at 12."A joint investigation with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office determined it was posted by a 16-year-old Dover High School student who had no malicious intent.The posting was made in connection with rumors circulating about a threat of violence at the New Milford High School, which is being investigated by New Milford Police Department.As a result of the investigation, it has been determined there is no known credible threat concerning any schools in the Dover Union Free School District.The district posted the following message on its website: "To all parents and guardians...based on recent information received, the superintendent has decided to close school tomorrow, Thursday, February 22. We will thoroughly investigate all concerns and work with the police departments to ensure everyone's safety. Thank you for your cooperation and support."----------