NBA star Taj Gibson surprised fifth graders in Brooklyn with a shopping spree Wednesday morning, and he gained some new fans in the process.Eyewitness News was the only camera there as students from PS 67 showed up at Cookies in Downtown Brooklyn.The 6-foot-9 power forward, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was waiting for them inside the clothing store.Gibson was born in Brooklyn and attended PS 67, which is the reason he sports the number 67 on his jersey.The kids all got to pick out whatever suits, dresses and accessories they wanted, and Gibson paid for it all.He credits the teachers and staff at PS 67 for providing him with a solid foundation as a child, and he continues giving back to his community.----------