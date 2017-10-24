CLIFFSIDE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --A high school teacher in New Jersey is apologizing after insisting that a student "speak American" in her class.
English teacher Laura Amico returned to class at Cliffside Park Tuesday, after delivering an apology to staff and students over the school's public address system.
"She said 'I'm so fed up with you speaking Spanish. I told you to practice your English!'" said Yennifer Pinales, 17 years old.
Dozens of students protested earlier this month, after video of Amico was made public telling a bilingual student not to speak Spanish in her class. You can see that video below:
“the men and women aren’t fighting for your rights to speak Spanish they’re fighting for your rights to speak American”a teacher said this.. pic.twitter.com/Iyuo1G6eDV— manny‼️😈💦 (@amany_hamdan) October 13, 2017
Many students demanded an apology from Amico.