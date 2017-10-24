EDUCATION

High school teacher apologizes after telling Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the controversy from Cliffside Park.

Eyewitness News
CLIFFSIDE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A high school teacher in New Jersey is apologizing after insisting that a student "speak American" in her class.

English teacher Laura Amico returned to class at Cliffside Park Tuesday, after delivering an apology to staff and students over the school's public address system.

"She said 'I'm so fed up with you speaking Spanish. I told you to practice your English!'" said Yennifer Pinales, 17 years old.

Dozens of students protested earlier this month, after video of Amico was made public telling a bilingual student not to speak Spanish in her class. You can see that video below:


Many students demanded an apology from Amico.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationeducationhigh schoolteacherstudentsCliffside ParkNew JerseyBergen County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
About Internships at WABC-TV
2nd annual Pumpkin Sling held at Picatinny Arsenal
School named after Confederacy's only president renamed for Obama
NYC libraries to forgive late fees for kids 17 and under
More Education
Top Stories
12 cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in Queens
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
Lord & Taylor sells landmark Fifth Avenue store
Uber driver escapes just before LIRR train hits car on tracks
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in NY area
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
US considers higher entry fees at 17 popular national parks
Exclusive look at new floodgates for NYC tunnels
Show More
NYC mayor: Subway homeless is my problem
FBI releases documents on 2012 Newtown school shooting
5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident
Fallen soldier's family gets $25K check from Trump
Families of high school stabbing victims to sue city
More News
Top Video
Sleepy Hollow's Haunted Hayride: Can you handle it?
Test your courage at a haunted house in NYC
12 cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in Queens
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video