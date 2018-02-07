EDUCATION

Teacher's aide charged with punching student at school in the Bronx

A teacher's aide is under arrest after police say he punched an 11-year-old girl in the shoulder inside a school in the Bronx Wednesday.

The student was in the hallway at MS 337 at 1025 Morrison Avenue when she was approached and punched by the aide, 36-year-old David Tabales, according to police.

The student was checked out for minor injuries.

Tabales was charged with assault and held at the 43rd Precinct.

