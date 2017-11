A teacher's aide on Staten Island is in some hot water after he was charged with slapping an 11-year-old special education student.61-year-old David Pologruto allegedly struck the boy on his right hand inside P.S. 48 in the Concord section.A witness also reported the teacher's aide hit the child on the back.Pologruto has since been charged with assault and child endangerment, and was immediately suspended without pay.