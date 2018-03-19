  • LIVE VIDEO Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m.
Teachers and students back to school after contract deal reached in Jersey City

Derick Waller reports on the tentative deal in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
It's back to school for students and teachers in Jersey City on Monday.

A tentative agreement has been reached between the Jersey City Board of Education and the Jersey City Education Association, which represents 4,000 teachers and school employees.

The announcement was made on the Jersey City Schools website late Sunday night.

As the teachers return to work, all programs will run as usual.

Details of the deal were not immediately made available, but it took nearly 13 hours to reach. The union still has to vote on the agreement, but it is expected to pass.

Teachers went on strike Friday morning after both sides failed to end an eight-month contract dispute. Friday night, a judge granted the district a preliminary injunction ordering the teachers back to work Monday, but now they will do so with a tentative contract agreement.

It was the first time in more than 20 years that Jersey City teachers went on strike.

