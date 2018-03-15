EDUCATION

Teachers strike looming in Jersey City as union turns up heat on school board

Darla Miles reports on the potential teachers strike in Jersey City.

Darla C. Miles
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teachers strike is looming in Jersey City as the union tries to reach a new contract agreement with the school board.

"We took a strike vote, the membership, 3,512 people voted affirmative to strike on February 26th, 97 people voted no," said Ron Greco, President of the Jersey City Educators Association.

It's been 20 years since teachers in Jersey City have gone on strike. They say they're trying to avoid that.

Thursday night, hundreds of teachers attended the Jersey City school board meeting at Snyder High School on Bergen Avenue to turn up the heat on the board to push the talks forward.

"Get this done or there will be consequences, said Kristen Zadroga-Hart. "And none of us want that. Do you think people want to lose pay?"

"$14,00 in health insurance premiums? People in the private sector don't pay that!," said middle school drama teacher Colleen Kelleher. "And guess what? People on the private sector make more money than us!"

The JCEA entered into contract negotiations with the board last May. But talks have hit a snag over healthcare.

"I'm waiting for these folks to give me a phone call and hit send on a computer. I was told that was going to happen between 6:00 and 6:30. That we were going to get a counter proposal, Study it, and hopefully come to a resolution tonight on this matter," said Greco.

Because of the delay, teachers have been staging protests for the last eight weeks outside of all 40 Jersey City schools before class.

"We don't want the teachers to strike," said Jersey City School Superintendent Dr. Marcia V. Lyles. "You don't want to strike and we understand that. It is what I describe as going nuclear, and I know no one wants to do that."

Lyles tried to reassure teachers, but the final decision is up to the board.

"I don't want the strike because I do want you, despite what you may think, to have a fair contract," said Lyles. "And I will continue to work with the board to find ways in which we can support that."

