Teachers on strike in Jersey City after no deal on contract following school board meeting

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Teachers went on strike after no deal could be reached between the union and the school board in Jersey City.

"We took a strike vote, the membership, 3,512 people voted affirmative to strike on February 26th, 97 people voted no," said Ron Greco, President of the Jersey City Educators Association.

It's been 20 years since teachers in Jersey City have gone on strike.

Jersey City schools will have a half day Friday, and district officials posted on their web page that it was "because of the STRIKE" called by the Jersey City Education Association.

The union announced the strike Friday morning. Teachers were told to be prepared for one and Greco said Wednesday that if a contract was not approved Thursday night then "game over."

Thursday night, hundreds of teachers attended the Jersey City school board meeting at Snyder High School on Bergen Avenue to turn up the heat on the board to push the talks forward, but no progress was made.

"Get this done or there will be consequences, said Kristen Zadroga-Hart. "And none of us want that. Do you think people want to lose pay?"
"$14,00 in health insurance premiums? People in the private sector don't pay that," said middle school drama teacher Colleen Kelleher. "And guess what? People on the private sector make more money than us!"

The JCEA entered into contract negotiations with the board last May, but talks have hit a snag over healthcare.

Because of the delay, teachers have been staging protests for the last eight weeks outside of all 40 Jersey City schools before class.
The district has previously said that schools would remain open during a strike and they have offered to pay substitute teachers double during a work stoppage.

Teachers have worked under an expired contract since Sept. 1.

