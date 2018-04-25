EDUCATION

NORTH CAROLINA --
Prom season is here, and some people really go over the top to ask for dates.

They are called "promposals," and Rachel Newberry, of North Carolina, may have pulled off one of the sweetest ones we've ever seen.

In video posted online this week, Newberry asks her best friend Ben, who has Down syndrome, to go to prom with her.

Ben was handed flowers as he walked into an auditorium while Randy Newman's "You Got a Friend in Me," the song made famous in the movie "Toy Story," was playing.

Moments later, Rachel appeared behind the curtain and asked Ben.

He broke down in tears when he found out she did it all for him.

The pair have been friends since they were young.

"I don't remember a time in my life when Ben and I weren't friends," she said. "Since day one, we have had such a special connection that I have never had with anyone else."

Rachel said she always knew she'd take Ben to her prom. In fact, she told her mom as early as elementary school that Ben was going to be her date.

The two will attend Mountain Heritage High School's prom next month.

