PROM

Teen's promposal to best friend with Down syndrome goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Best friends' cute promposal goes viral. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 25, 2018.

Prom season is here and some people really go over the top to ask for dates.

They are called "promposals" and Rachel Newberry of North Carolina may have pulled off one of the sweetest ones we've ever seen.

In video posted online this week, Rachel Newberry asks her best friend Ben, who has Down syndrome, to go to prom with her.

Ben is handed flowers as he walks into an auditorium while Randy Newman's "You Got a Friend in Me," the song made famous in the movie "Toy Story," is playing.

Moments later, Rachel appears behind the curtain and asks Ben.

Ben breaks down in tears when he finds out she did this all for him.

The pair have been friends since they were young.

"I don't remember a time in my life when Ben and I weren't friends. Since day one we have had such a special connection that I have never had with anyone else," Rachel told Action News.

Rachel said she always knew she'd take Ben to prom. In fact, she told her mom as early as elementary school that Ben was going to be her prom date.

The two will attend Mountain Heritage High School's prom next month.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldprom
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PROM
Teen's promposal to best friend with Down syndrome goes viral
Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting gun photo
Mr. Met surprises tweeting Staten Island teen with prom-posal
Staten Island teen reaches retweet goal for Mets prom
More prom
EDUCATION
University's Cry Closet beckons stressed students to let it all out
Schools Chancellor tweets controversial comment about diversity
What is the Day of Silence?
7 On Your Side: Westchester family runs into tutor troubles
More Education
Top Stories
Police shoot woman armed with knife, find injured toddler
9-year-old struck, killed by elderly driver in Queens
Rally demands answers after alleged shoplifter dies in Stop & Shop altercation
Owner of pit bull that attacked woman arrested for separate harassment charge
Man wearing surgical mask on Long Island robbing spree
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit over 'mental trauma'
Construction on Grand Central Parkway may cause traffic nightmares
Mexican students allegedly dissolved in acid by rapper
Show More
'Clean Slate' lets New Yorkers clear old summons warrants
Elderly man hit, killed by sanitation truck while crossing street
MoviePass changes: Fewer movies per month, same movie only once
Suspect who escaped custody from hospital captured by police
Sources: Ex-boyfriend arrested after NJ woman fatally stabbed
More News