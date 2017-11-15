Effort underway to bring light rail from Brooklyn to Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reports on efforts to bring trolleys back to New York City.

NEW YORK --
The effort to bring the trolleys back to New York City is getting closer to becoming a reality.

Michelle Charlesworth has a look at the light rail car that could carry passengers between Brooklyn and Queens.
Report a Typo
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cruise nightmare for one New Jersey family
Gunman in California rampage was out on bail, feuding with neighbors
4 juveniles escape from detention center, crash in stolen car
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
Video released in hunt for hit and run driver who critically injured pedestrian
Sentencing for woman who killed pregnant friend, cut baby out of womb
Suspect wanted for sexual assault outside train station
Bronx school stabbing suspect due in court
Show More
Mother speaks out after jury awards $2.2 million in police shooting of son
Banana Republic employee told to change braids files lawsuit
New bill would create alert system to find hit and run drivers
Menendez jury resumes deliberations as judge mulls new instructions
Person in custody after deadly stabbing inside home in Jersey City
More News
Top Video
Gunman in California rampage was out on bail, feuding with neighbors
Mother speaks out after jury awards $2.2 million in police shooting of son
Cruise nightmare for one New Jersey family
LeBron James and the Cavaliers take the subway
More Video