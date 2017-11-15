Today's Top Stories
Effort underway to bring light rail from Brooklyn to Queens
Michelle Charlesworth reports on efforts to bring trolleys back to New York City.
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 10:02AM
NEW YORK --
The effort to bring the trolleys back to New York City is getting closer to becoming a reality.
Michelle Charlesworth has a look at the light rail car that could carry passengers between Brooklyn and Queens.
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York