Eldelry woman with Alzheimer's missing in South Orange

Authorities believe Jean Hinds, 82, left her assisted living center in South Orange around 10:30 p.m. Monday, went to a Starbucks a couple blocks away and then disappeared.

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
There is a desperate plea from the family of an 82-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a day in New Jersey.

Jean Hinds suffers from Alzheimer's.

"I need to find my mom, you know, it's hard not knowing where she is and it's going on the second night that she's going to be out, and I don't know where she is, so it's tough," said Denise Hinds, missing woman's daughter.

Because Hinds used to live in Brooklyn, her family and authorities believe she may have boarded a train back to New York City.
