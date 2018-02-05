Elderly man found dead in SUV partially submerged in lake

WEST WINDSOR, New Jersey --
Authorities say an 85-year-old man has been found dead inside an SUV that was partially submerged in a New Jersey lake.

West Windsor police responded to Mercer County Lake around 8:30 a.m. Monday after receiving reports about the vehicle. It's not clear how the SUV entered the water or how long it had been there before it was noticed.

The victim was identified only as an 85-year-old Ewing man who apparently had been alone in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

