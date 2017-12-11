A 90-year-old man was killed when a fire burned through several homes in New Jersey early Monday.The third-alarm fire broke out inside one home on Marshall Street in Elizabeth just after 1 a.m. and quickly spread to two more.Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the first floor extending to the second floor.There was a report of a person inside, but firefighters were unable to reach him.The victim, Cesar Prats, was killed when flames ripped through his first-floor apartment.The victim's grandson was in Queens when he got the call that his grandfather had died.He arrived at the scene and described his reaction."Sadness, anger, resentment. I had seen him days ago and was meaning to come over tomorrow after work and now I can't", he said.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------