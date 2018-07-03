Elderly man robbed of $20, injured in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

It happened in Bedford-Stuyvesant, all over $20 apparently.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man and woman accused of injuring and robbing an elderly man, and they did it all for just $20.

Authorities say the 84-year-old man was shoved to the ground and robbed on June 21 near Fulton Street and Troy Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant around 6:25 a.m.

The elderly man was taken to the hospital with a severe hip injury.

The first suspect is described as a black man, approximately 40 years old, 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue leggings pants, black and white Nike sneakers, a hair net, yellow hoop earrings and a black shirt with "PIMP" in yellow letters. He also carried a multi-colored backpack.

The second suspect is described as a black woman, approximately 40 years old, 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray short-sleeved shirt tied at the waist, black and pink sneakers and pink pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

