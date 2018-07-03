Police are searching for a man and woman accused of injuring and robbing an elderly man, and they did it all for just $20.Authorities say the 84-year-old man was shoved to the ground and robbed on June 21 near Fulton Street and Troy Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant around 6:25 a.m.The elderly man was taken to the hospital with a severe hip injury.The first suspect is described as a black man, approximately 40 years old, 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue leggings pants, black and white Nike sneakers, a hair net, yellow hoop earrings and a black shirt with "PIMP" in yellow letters. He also carried a multi-colored backpack.The second suspect is described as a black woman, approximately 40 years old, 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray short-sleeved shirt tied at the waist, black and pink sneakers and pink pants.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------