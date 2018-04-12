Police say an elderly woman was the victim of a home invasion in Chelsea Thursday.It happened at about 3 p.m. when the woman responded to a knock on her door at her apartment building on West 28th Street.Investigators say a man pushed the door in, knocked the woman over and went into the apartment where he stole jewelry, cash and other items.Police are canvassing the area in a search for the suspect.The woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.----------