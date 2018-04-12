CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --Police say an elderly woman was the victim of a home invasion in Chelsea Thursday.
It happened at about 3 p.m. when the woman responded to a knock on her door at her apartment building on West 28th Street.
Investigators say a man pushed the door in, knocked the woman over and went into the apartment where he stole jewelry, cash and other items.
Police are canvassing the area in a search for the suspect.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts