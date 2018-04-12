Elderly woman robbed, injured during home invasion in Chelsea

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police say an elderly woman was the victim of a home invasion in Chelsea Thursday.

It happened at about 3 p.m. when the woman responded to a knock on her door at her apartment building on West 28th Street.

Investigators say a man pushed the door in, knocked the woman over and went into the apartment where he stole jewelry, cash and other items.

Police are canvassing the area in a search for the suspect.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionrobberywoman attackedChelseaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
23-year-old woman brutally raped, robbed in the Bronx
Dentist accused of abusing patient, telling him 'You're so cute'
Man dies 20 years after abuse, parents charged with murder
Only in NYC: Large raccoon prompts calls of tiger on street
Mom in custody after toddler found wandering streets in Queens
Rikers opens housing unit exclusively for veterans
Tabloid paid doorman $30,000 to squash Trump baby rumor
Show More
Police: Nurse 'deliberately introduced' air into patients
Prosecutor: Dead baby in suitcase found under footbridge was 10-month-old girl
Jewish communities mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
Family of man killed by police wants body cam video released
Exclusive: Mom of woman found dismembered in park speaks out
More News