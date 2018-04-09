DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --Deliberations began Monday in the case of a man charged with stabbing two children, one fatally, in a Brooklyn elevator in June 2014.
Daniel St. Hubert is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons possession.
Prosecutors say St. Hubert stabbed 6-year-old PJ Avitto 11 times in an elevator at the Boulevard House in East New York.
He died, while his friend Mikayla Capers was stabbed 16 times and survived.
"He told me shut up," Capers testified last month. "He started repeatedly stabbing us."
Within the first few hours of of deliberations, jurors requested to see a master list of exhibits. They also wanted to see Avitto's and Capers' medical records, video of St. Hubert leaving and arriving from a homeless shelter on the day of murder, and a map of the scene on Schenck and Jamaica avenues.
"This shows me they are deliberating with their heads," Defense Attorney Howard Greenberg said.
Jurors were also called back into the courtroom for a read-back of testimony relating to the time stamp of St. Hubert's EBT card usage and his height and weight at the time of arrest.
"I trust the system," said Regenia Travathan, Capers' great-grandmother. "I know they will come back with a just verdict for Mikayla."
Prosecutors say St. Hubert's DNA was found on the bloody knife. If convicted of the top count of murder, he faces 25 years to life in prison.
