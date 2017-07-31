Police shot and killed an emotionally disturbed man after using a Taser on him in Brooklyn Monday, NYPD officials said.The incident happened on New York Avenue near Foster Avenue in Flatbush just after noon.NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said a 911 call came in from the suspect's mother, who let responding officers inside. Once they got to the fifth-floor apartment, authorities say 32-year-old Dwayne Jeune charged at them with a large carving knife.One of the officers reportedly deployed the Taser on two separate occasions, which authorities say proved to be ineffective.At that point, a second officer fired at the suspect. Jeune was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene."This incident unraveled within seconds of the officers entering the apartment," Monahan said.There were no reported injuries to any officers."I heard the shots, but I didn't really know what is was," witness Dominique Rice said. "I looked out the window, and that's when I saw the crowd of people."When Jeune's mother called 911, she said her son was not acting violently and had no weapons.Police say it's unclear when he picked up the knife. The number of shots fired by the officer has not been released.