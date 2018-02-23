A New York City Fire Department EMT was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside an ambulance in the East Village.Forty-six-year-old Michael Seebrat is accused of sexually assaulting a highly intoxicated woman as she was being transported to the hospital in an ambulance after a bachelor party at the Standard Hotel July 16, 2017.Seebrat was reportedly treating the woman when he allegedly started kissing and licking her stomach and breasts. Authorities said the victim regained consciousness in the middle of the ordeal and reported the incident to staff at Lenox Hill Hospital.Another EMT was driving the vehicle and was unaware of the incident, officials said.Police were able to make a DNA link through the suspect's saliva and issued an arrest warrant.The victim reported the incident to police the day it happened, but it took a while to make the DNA link, authorities said.Seebrat was off duty when he turned himself in around 11:30 a.m. at NYPD Housing PSA 4. Joined by his wife and attorney, Seebrat pleaded not guilty in court Friday. A judge set his bail at $25,000.The FDNY says he has been the department for eight years. He is expected to be suspended without pay.Police said they're concerned there may be more victims, and they ask anyone who believes they had an inappropriate encounter with Seebrat to come forward.----------