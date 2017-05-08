Singer and civil rights leader Harry Belafonte was back in Harlem Monday to receive a special honor.The 115th Street branch of the New York Public Library now bears his name, in the same neighborhood where the 90-year-old grew up and was first inspired to perform.Belafonte, who is often called the King of Calypso, said his life was launched when he attended a performance at the Schomburg Research Library.Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg was there. Check out her report in the video player above.