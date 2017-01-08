2017 Golden Globe winners and nominees

FILM CATEGORIES

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

The brightest stars in film and television won big at 74th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. See the full list of winners below.Casey Affleck inJoel Edgerton inAndrew Garfield inViggo Mortensen inDenzel Washington inAmy Adams inJessica Chastain inIsabelle Huppert inRuth Negga inNatalie Portman inAnnette Bening inLily Collins inHailee Steinfeld inEmma Stone inMeryl Streep inColin Farrell inRyan Gosling inHugh Grant inJonah Hill inRyan Reynolds inViola Davis inNaomie Harris inNicole Kidman inOctavia Spencer inMichelle Williams inJeff Bridges inSimon Helberg inMahershala Ali inDev Patel infrom Francefrom Francefrom Chilefrom Iran/Francefrom GermanyDamien Chazelle forTom Ford forMel Gibson forBarry Jenkins forKenneth Lonergan for"Can't Stop the Feeling!" from"City of Stars," from"Faith," from"Gold," from"How Far I'll Go," fromRami Malek inBob Odenkirk inMatthew Rhys inLiev Schreiber inCaitriona Balfe inClaire Foy inKeri Russell inWinona Ryder inEvan Rachel Wood inAnthony Anderson inGael Garcia Bernal inDonald Glover inNick Nolte inJeffrey Tambor inRachel Bloom inJulia Louis-Dreyfus inSarah Jessica Parker inIssa Rae inGina Rodriguez inRiz Ahmed inBryan Cranston inTom Hiddleston inJohn Turturro inCourtney B. Vance inCharlotte Rampling inKerry Washington inFelicity Huffman inRiley Keough inSarah Paulson inSterling K. Brown inHugh Laurie inJohn Lithgow inChristian Slater inJohn Travolta inOlivia Colman inLena Headey inChrissy Metz inMandy Moore inThandie Newton in