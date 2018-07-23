3 mouthwatering events in NYC this week

Cultural Crawl Brooklyn

Queens Beer Festival

Alive After Five Happy Hour Cruise

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a food and culture crawl to a happy hour boat cruise, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---Explore Bushwick's best eats, drinks and street art with Cultural Crawl this Saturday afternoon. Hailing from Washington D.C., Cultural Crawls now offers a safe and inclusive way for locals and visitors to explore neighborhoods nationwide. Participants in Saturday's self-guided crawl will receive a map, a complimentary souvenir cup, and access to exclusive specials at participating bars and restaurants -- including Moto Spirits Distillery, Bushwick Public House and Mad Tropical.Saturday, July 28, 2-10 p.m.Raise a pint to Queens this Saturday afternoon at the Cheers To QNS beer festival. Raising funds for the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy, the festival will feature unlimited samples from local breweries, including Alewife Brewing Co., Big Alice, Bridge & Tunnel and Descendant Cider.Guests will also enjoy live music and local bites for purchase.Saturday, July 28, 4:30-8 p.m.Hop on the Hornblower for a happy hour cruise to remember. Hornblower Cruises is currently offering nearly 50 percent off tickets to its Alive After Five experience on the Hudson River every Thursday through Sunday nights. Throughout the two-hour cruise, guests enjoy views of the iconic city skyline, Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and Brooklyn Bridge, live DJ sets, happy hour drinks and snacks, and good company.Reservations available Thursdays-Sundays