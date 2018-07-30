ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 can't-miss live music events in NYC this week

Photo: Providence Doucet/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in New York City. From folk to jazz to classical music, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

---

Olivia Chaney at National Sawdust





This Tuesday: Catch Olivia Chaney at National Sawdust. The Grammy-nominated folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform songs from her newly released sophomore album "Shelter." The album features eight original songs along with interpretations of Henry Purcell's "O Solitude" and Frank Harford's and Tex Ritter's "Long Time Gone," which was first recorded by the Everly Brothers.

When: Tuesday, July 31, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Price: $7.50-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tony Allen at (Le) Poisson Rouge





Drum legend Tony Allen and saxophonist Yann Jankielewicz take the stage at (Le) Poisson Rouge this Wednesday evening. The 76-year-old Nigerian-born, Paris-based jazz drummer has been performing for more than 50 years, and he's been accompanied by Jankielewicz for more than a decade. Wednesday night's show comes on the heels of the release of Allen's first full-length album, "The Source," on the prestigious jazz label Blue Note. Expect a captivating sound that harnesses classic era jazz while taking listeners back to the source in Africa.
When: Wednesday, August 1, 7-11 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra at the Lincoln Center





If classical music is what you're after, don't miss your chance to snag discounted tickets to the Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival. The annual festival celebrates the inventive genius' legacy through a series of performances of his immortal music by a lineup of star musicians. Throughout the series, expect performances of Mozart's "Jupiter" and "Prague" symphonies, as well as iconic pieces by Handel, Bach, Gershwin and Bernstein.

When: Wednesday, August 1 - Saturday, August 11
Where: Lincoln Center, David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza
Price: $32.50 - $42.50 (regularly $65 - $85)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Shake, Rattle & Roll' Dueling Pianos at Rattle & Hum West





Dive into an interactive rock 'n' roll party at Rattle & Hum West -- for 50 percent off the regular admission price. From Bill Haley to Billy Joel or Bon Jovi to Britney Spears, the venue's dueling master pianists rarely receive a request they can't handle.

When: Saturday, August 4, 10 p.m.
Where: Rattle & Hum West, 306 W. 39th St.
Price: $10 (regularly $20)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
