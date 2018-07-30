4 can't-miss live music events in NYC this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Olivia Chaney at National Sawdust
This Tuesday: Catch Olivia Chaney at National Sawdust. The Grammy-nominated folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform songs from her newly released sophomore album "Shelter." The album features eight original songs along with interpretations of Henry Purcell's "O Solitude" and Frank Harford's and Tex Ritter's "Long Time Gone," which was first recorded by the Everly Brothers.
When: Tuesday, July 31, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Price: $7.50-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Tony Allen at (Le) Poisson Rouge
Drum legend Tony Allen and saxophonist Yann Jankielewicz take the stage at (Le) Poisson Rouge this Wednesday evening. The 76-year-old Nigerian-born, Paris-based jazz drummer has been performing for more than 50 years, and he's been accompanied by Jankielewicz for more than a decade. Wednesday night's show comes on the heels of the release of Allen's first full-length album, "The Source," on the prestigious jazz label Blue Note. Expect a captivating sound that harnesses classic era jazz while taking listeners back to the source in Africa.
When: Wednesday, August 1, 7-11 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra at the Lincoln Center
If classical music is what you're after, don't miss your chance to snag discounted tickets to the Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival. The annual festival celebrates the inventive genius' legacy through a series of performances of his immortal music by a lineup of star musicians. Throughout the series, expect performances of Mozart's "Jupiter" and "Prague" symphonies, as well as iconic pieces by Handel, Bach, Gershwin and Bernstein.
When: Wednesday, August 1 - Saturday, August 11
Where: Lincoln Center, David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza
Price: $32.50 - $42.50 (regularly $65 - $85)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Shake, Rattle & Roll' Dueling Pianos at Rattle & Hum West
Dive into an interactive rock 'n' roll party at Rattle & Hum West -- for 50 percent off the regular admission price. From Bill Haley to Billy Joel or Bon Jovi to Britney Spears, the venue's dueling master pianists rarely receive a request they can't handle.
When: Saturday, August 4, 10 p.m.
Where: Rattle & Hum West, 306 W. 39th St.
Price: $10 (regularly $20)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets