5 Top Events In New York City This Weekend For $15 And Under

Our friends at Eventbrite clued us into five events that will help you explore the city, and beyond, including a student-run film festival, a chili cook-off and Earth Day festivities. All are $15 or under if you purchase in advance.
So if you're looking to get out and enjoy the sunny weather from Friday through Sunday, here's where to go.
Watch creations from student filmmakers
Photo: Wallabout Film Festival
Organized every year by a fresh group of students from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, the festival is going into its 10th year of showcasing emerging talent from around the city and the world. The event itself is also practice for the next generation of film festival organizers--the ticket cost helps to support the yearly production, and includes a free drink, popcorn and afterparty.
The date: Friday 4/20, doors open at 7:30 pm, film program begins at 8:00 pm
The location: Wythe Hotel, 80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn
The price: Advance tickets are $12 each, but go up to $15 at the door for those 21 and over
Get festive on the High Line
Photo: Friends of the High Line/Eventbrite
The elevated Manhattan park is beginning its warm-season series of events with its annual festival, Culture Shock. The all-ages activities include poetry readings, DJs, and workshops with global and environmental themes, like an activity session for kids to "help cover the walls of the High Line in graffiti--using moss, plant material, and a natural-ingredient glue."
The date: Saturday 4/21, 1 pm to 7 pm with specific events happening within that time
The location: On the High Line between Gansevoort St. and West 26th St.
The price: Free, but reservations strongly suggested
Sample the best chilis in the state
Photo: Eventbrite
Staten Island's Historic Richmond Town is hosting the official regional competition for top chili chefs, complete with team costumes, long-standing rivalries, and local dignitaries as judges. "As the one and only cookoff in New York City that's sanctioned by the International Chili Society, the competition entries and the judging can be hotter than the spices."
The date: Saturday 4/21, 12 noon to 4 pm
The location: 441 Clarke Avenue, Staten Island
The price: $15 for adults pre-sale, $18 at the door; for children under 8, $8 pre-sale or $10 at the door
Shop local and eco-friendly on Earth Day
Photo: Grand Bazaar NYC
The Grand Bazaar NYC is going green for its weekly market this Sunday, in partnership with the Earth Day Initiative. "Many merchants creatively use recycled materials to make incredible jewelry, fashion, furniture, art, home accessories, and more," the organizers explain. "Others use sustainable and fair-trade materials to locally make beauty and skincare products, clothing, children's accessories and toys, and artisanal foods."
The date: Sunday 4/22, 10 am to 5:30 pm
The location: 100 West 77th Street, New York
The price: Free
Or get back to nature in Prospect Park
Photo: Prospect Park Alliance/Eventbrite
Brooklyn's favorite park is hosting its own Earth Day activities, including fishing lessons on the lake (catch-and-release only), with bait, tackle, instruction, and fishing license provided. For those wanting to stick with observing, the Boathouse will showcase live birds of prey including owls and hawks.
The date: Sunday 4/22, 1pm to 4pm
The location: Prospect Park Audubon Center, 101 East Drive, Brooklyn
The price: Free, with RSVP strongly recommended
