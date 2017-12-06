HARVEY WEINSTEIN

6 women claim Harvey Weinstein cover up was racketeering

EMBED </>More Videos

The six women claim the movie mogul's actions to cover up assaults amounted to civil racketeering (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK --
Six women filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, claiming that the movie mogul's actions to cover up assaults amounted to civil racketeering.

The lawsuit was filed at a federal court in New York seeking to represent a class of "dozens, if not hundreds" of women who say they were assaulted by Weinstein.

The lawsuit claims that a coalition of companies and people became part of the growing "Weinstein Sexual Enterprise" and that they worked with Weinstein to conceal his widespread sexual harassment and assaults.

"The Weinstein Sexual Enterprise had many participants, grew over time as the obfuscation of Weinstein's conduct became more difficult to conceal," the suit said.

A lawyer for Weinstein declined comment.

According to the lawsuit, actresses and other women in the film industry were lured to industry events, hotel rooms, Weinstein's home, office meetings or auditions under the pretense that they were to discuss a project.

Plaintiffs included the scriptwriter and actress Louisette Geiss and the actresses Katherine Kendall, Zoe Brock, Sarah Ann Thomas, Melissa Sagemiller and Nanette Klatt.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name alleged victims of sexual assault without their permission. All of the women have told their stories publicly.

At least 75 women have come forward in the media to detail accounts of assault, harassment and inappropriate conduct by Weinstein. Weinstein's representatives have denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, but no charges have been filed.

Weinstein, 65, is being investigated by police in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York and London

Weinstein was ousted from the movie company he founded following a barrage of sexual harassment allegations that began with a bombshell New York Times article in early October. Since then, numerous prominent men in entertainment, business and politics and the media have been hit with allegations of improper behavior with women.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentharvey weinsteinnypdNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
NYPD says evidence gathering continues in Weinstein case
Aspiring actress details allegations against Weinstein
NYPD says it has credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein
NYPD, DA investigate new rape allegations against Weinstein
More harvey weinstein
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
'New York City on Instagram' captures Big Apple's best
Kimmel's son has successful surgery, celebs guest host
Grandma uses Nextdoor to find Christmas boyfriend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Police: Baby smothered when brother climbed into crib
Man taken into custody at gunpoint with 2 kids in car
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
Fire breaks out in office building above Grand Central Terminal
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
Man hiding from cops falls through ceiling, lands at officer's feet
Police: Drunk woman drives with sign through car roof
Show More
2 charged in violent home invasion attempt in Queens
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
NYPD: UES watch heist linked to smash and grab with hammer
More News
Top Video
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital
New blaze erupts as wildfires rage in Southern California
Some UPS orders delayed by online shopping surge backlog
More Video