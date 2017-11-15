IN OUR BACKYARD

A perfect view of Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade comes at a price

Jamie Nguyen & Todd Pierce
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
Experience Thanksgiving in New York City at the height of Luxury. The Ritz-Carlton Central Park has special offers just in time for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

Guests get an amazing view because the parade takes a turn at the hotel's location, Central Park and 6th Avenue. Of course it comes at a price. The "A Suite Parade View" experience will set you back at least $4,195 a night. So what do you get for that?

The package has you staying in a suite and includes an instant camera, a one-hour in-suite session with a personal photographer and a $250 credit at La Prairie Spa.

Oh did we mention there's a 3-night minimum? The folks at the hotel have it all figured out. On Thursday, you watch the parade. You go shopping on Black Friday and that's followed by a trip to the spa.

Your hotel bill will run you at least $12,585. That's before taxes and before the turkey and all the trimmings and doesn't include your shopping trip.

But hey, creating memories is priceless right?
