CELEBRITY DEATHS

Actor, Brooklyn native Joe Bologna dies at 82

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Joseph Bologna, interviewed at the Night of 100 Stars event in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2017. (Ryan Miller/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Actor and Oscar-nominated writer Joe Bologna died Sunday. He was 82.

Bologna died in the Los Angeles area after a three-year battle against pancreatic cancer, his manager Matt Sherman told The Associated Press.

The actor and director was married to actress Renee Taylor, who credited his doctors for prolonging his life so he could receive a lifetime achievement award at the Night of 100 Stars for the Actors' Fund of America on Feb. 26.

"He had a beautiful life," Taylor said in a statement.

Born Dec. 30, 1934, Bologna was a native to Brooklyn, New York. After he graduated from Brown University with a degree in art history, Bologna served in the Marines.

Bologna and Taylor married in 1965.

"Joe was a lovable man, a kind soul, a good friend and always a pleasure to be with," Sherman said.

Bologna was nominated for an Oscar in 1971 for best adapted screenplay for "Lovers and Other Strangers." He won an Emmy in 1973.

He had a string of television appearances, but he was best known for the 1982 comedy "My Favorite Year."

Bologna was a voice actor for the 2006 animated film "Ice Age: The Meltdown" and had a role in the 1999 Adam Sandler comedy "Big Daddy."

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituaryLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
Broadway legend Barbara Cook dies
Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More celebrity deaths
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift
Reviews: 'The Only Living Boy in New York,' 'The Glass Castle'
How to get tickets to Frozen the musical
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man stabbed to death during parking spot dispute
Rowdy welcome expected for President Trump's NYC visit
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
Authorities: Woman tried to poison grandma with anti-freeze
Armed militia, clergy, more unite against white nationalists
'Everyone's hearts are aching': Cities hold vigils in wake of Charlottesville attack
Boy slashed with box cutter inside Bronx mosque
2 critical after boat hits jetty near Woodbridge, NJ
Show More
12-year-old girl sexually assaulted at gunpoint in the Bronx
Amazon offering refunds for bogus eclipse glasses
Overturned oil tanker leaves stretch of NJ Turnpike at standstill
Suspect arraigned in murders of 3 women in Hempstead
Powerball jackpot soars to $430 million after no winners
More News
Top Video
Man accused of ramming protesters pictured with racist group
Man charged with killing mother, sister, family friend with hammer
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
Teen killed during football drill gives gift of life with organ donation
More Video