ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor John Hurt of 'Alien' and Harry Potter series dies at 77

Actor John Hurt walks on the red carpet at the 8th edition of the Rome International Film Festival in Rome, Friday, Nov. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

John Hurt, a prolific British actor whose decades in Hollywood included roles in the Harry Potter series and "Alien," has died at age 77.

The two-time Oscar nominee disclosed in 2015 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

In a career that began in the early 1960s, Hurt performed in dozens of roles in television and movies, many of them made in his native Britain.

Among his better-known roles were the title character in 1980's "The Elephant Man;" wandmaker Ollivander in the Harry Potter films and Chancellor Adam Sutler in "V for Vendetta."



He also played Kane in "Alien." In one of that 1979 film's more gruesome scenes, his character dies horribly as an alien bursts out from inside his body.



Hurt was made a British knight in 2015. He also won a Golden Globe Award and four BAFTAs, including a lifetime achievement recognition for his contribution to British film.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituaryharry pottermovie newsmovieshollywood
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Couple's North Carolina wedding first look gets 'Rexy'
Sandy reviews 'A Dog's Purpose,' opening amid controversy
Watch 'Beauty and the Beast' motion character posters
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Gold', starring Matthew McConaughey
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teen who Holland Tunnel weapons cache suspects attempted to 'rescue' dies
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
72-year-old woman beaten, robbed on Upper West Side
Man fatally struck in head by subway in Queens
Missing mom search: Blood found in car; Son a person of interest
2 Teens Arrested After Planning Middle School Mass Shooting
President Trump orders strict new refugee screening, citing terrorists
Show More
Adults overdose in car with 2 kids in backseat
Investigation into ACS 'foster care panic'
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
Mom charged after baby thrown at dad during fight
Police: Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old in custody
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
More Photos