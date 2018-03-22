ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Frank Avruch, actor known for playing Bozo the Clown, dies at 89

Bozo the Clown (unspecified actor) makes a campaign appearance in his bid for the presidency in Los Angeles, Oct. 2, 1984. (Mark Avery)

BOSTON, Massachusetts --
Longtime Boston television personality and entertainer Frank Avruch, who was the star of the popular children's TV program "Bozo the Clown," has died. He was 89.

Avruch died Tuesday at his Boston home from heart disease, his family said in a statement to WCVB-TV.

Avruch played Bozo the Clown from 1959 to 1970, a clown character particularly popular in the U.S. in the 1960s because of widespread franchising in television. Avruch became the first nationally-syndicated Bozo the Clown.

"He had a heart of gold," manager Stuart Hersh told The Associated Press on Wednesday, "He brought the Bozo the Clown character to life better than anyone else's portrayal of Bozo the Clown."

Avruch also was a contributor to WCVB-TV for more than 40 years as a host of "Man About Town" and "The Great Entertainment."

He was an active philanthropist and a board member of UNICEF'S New England chapter. He toured the world performing as Bozo the clown for UNICEF.

"He touched so many people with his portrayal," Hersh said.

Avruch is survived by his wife Betty, two sons Matthew and Steven and several grandchildren.

"While it's hard to say goodbye, we celebrate the legacy of joy and laughter he brought to millions of children around the world as Bozo the Clown on TV and as a UNICEF Ambassador and later as host of Channel 5's Great Entertainment and Boston's Man About Town," Avruch's family said in a statement to the station. "Our dad loved the children of all ages who remembered being on his show and was always grateful for their kind words. We will miss him greatly."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentclownsobituaryMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Love 'Grey's Anatomy'? Then check out the spin-off
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
Brooklyn singer blossoming on 'American Idol'
Weinstein Co. releases victims from non-disclosure agreements
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Chase suspect in custody after wild 90-minute pursuit
2 dead in crashes, 1 dead shoveling nor'easter's snow
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
ESPN: Giants trading Jason Pierre-Paul to Bucs for picks
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
Suspects 'playing' with gun attempt to rob delivery man
Show More
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
Alleged Austin bomber left video, but motive remains unclear
Airline employee busted for allegedly smuggling drugs at JFK Airport
Facebook's Zuckerberg goes on media blitz
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos