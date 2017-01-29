Actress Mary Tyler Moore to be laid to rest in Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) --Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore will be laid to rest Sunday in Connecticut at Fairfield's Oak Lawn Cemetery.
The news site TMZ reports that Moore's family bought out a 12-plot gravesite for her resting place.
Moore is best known for her roles in the television sitcoms "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show".
The beloved actress died last Wednesday in Greenwich at the age of 80.
Moore won seven Emmy awards over the years and was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in "Ordinary People."
Van Dyke took to Twitter to express his grief and included a video link to a song-and-dance number featuring himself and his TV wife from their show.
"There are no words. She was THE BEST! We always said that we changed each other's lives for the better," he said.
In 1992, Moore received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A decade later, a life-size bronze statue went on display in Minneapolis, depicting her tossing her trademark tam into the air as she did in the opening credits of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)