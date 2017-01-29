ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Mary Tyler Moore to be laid to rest in Connecticut

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon has the latest. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson/file)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore will be laid to rest Sunday in Connecticut at Fairfield's Oak Lawn Cemetery.

The news site TMZ reports that Moore's family bought out a 12-plot gravesite for her resting place.

Moore is best known for her roles in the television sitcoms "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show".

The beloved actress died last Wednesday in Greenwich at the age of 80.

Moore won seven Emmy awards over the years and was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in "Ordinary People."



Van Dyke took to Twitter to express his grief and included a video link to a song-and-dance number featuring himself and his TV wife from their show.

"There are no words. She was THE BEST! We always said that we changed each other's lives for the better," he said.
RELATED: Celebrities react to the passing of Mary Tyler Moore

In 1992, Moore received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A decade later, a life-size bronze statue went on display in Minneapolis, depicting her tossing her trademark tam into the air as she did in the opening credits of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsmary tyler moore
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2 charged in Ponzi schemes involving popular shows, including 'Hamilton'
Actor John Hurt of 'Alien' and Harry Potter series dies at 77
Couple's North Carolina wedding first look gets 'Rexy'
Sandy reviews 'A Dog's Purpose,' opening amid controversy
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
4 detainees released at JFK Airport amid immigration crackdown
Federal judge bars deportations under Trump's travel ban
Here's what President Trump's immigration executive order means
1 US service member killed, 3 wounded in Yemen raid aimed at al-Qaida
Detectives believe body found in Washington Heights is missing mom
Ikea issues beach chair recall due to severed finger injuries
2 arrested in middle of Queens armed bank robbery
Show More
Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will take refugees
Trump, Putin discuss trade, security, efforts to defeat ISIS
Arrest made in burglary of NJ firehouse while firefighters were battling blaze
Disneyland's top secret menu items revealed
Suspect arrested in subway push that left victim seriously injured
More News
Top Video
4 detainees released at JFK Airport amid immigration crackdown
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
Man claims LIRR 'brake debris' causing rust specks all over his SUV
Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner
More Video