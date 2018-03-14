<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3217397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(1 of 6)

How did one girl use videos and humor to create full-time YouTube career?

Alisha Marie sat down with ABC7 in a recent trip to New York to gush about how she started creating content on YouTube. (WABC)