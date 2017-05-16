Allison Tolman talks about ABC's newest comedy 'Downward Dog'

If you're a pet lover or someone who struggles with the stresses of everyday life, "Downward Dog" provides an interesting look from a canine's perspective.Allison Tolman plays "Nan" who is fresh off a breakup and trying to manage a stressful job. But then, she begins to see herself through the eyes of her dog, "Martin." He's not perfect either though, as he begins to act out due to her busy work schedule."Downward Dog" also stars Lucas Neff ("Raising Hope") as Jason, Nan's ex-boyfriend; Kirby Howell-Baptiste ("Love") as Jenn, Nan's best friend and co-worker; and Barry Rothbart ("The Wolf of Wall Street") as Kevin, Nan's boss.This series was actually the first to have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival! But you can get a sneak peek of it on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EDT. It will then move to its regular time period on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. beginning on May 23.