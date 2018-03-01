1968: Microphone malfunction
Host Bob Hope and presenters Macdonald Carey and Diahann Carroll ad libbed through a microphone malfunction.
1974: Host interrupted
Even after Robert Opel went streaking across the Oscars stage, host David Niven stayed calm, asking the audience, "Isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?"
1991: Billy Crystal horsing around
Host Billy Crystal made quite the entrance on his "ride," a horse, in a tribute to that year's Best Picture Dances with Wolves. The stage partner was his own horse, Beechnut, according to People.
1992: Jack Palance's show of strength
When accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in City Slickers, Jack Palance, then 73, spoke about how hard it can be finding work in Hollywood after reaching a certain age. To prove his abilities, he dropped to the ground and did one-armed push-ups, to the delight of the audience.
1999: Roberto Benigni's acrobatics
Roberto Benigni, the writer, director and star of Life is Beautiful, couldn't contain his excitement when his film was announced as the winner in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
2013: Jennifer Lawrence's slip
Jennifer Lawrence brought the audience to their feet as she accepted the award for Best Actress, though she claimed they were all cheering out of pity because she tripped on the way to the stage.
2017: Best Picture mishap
Despite all the unexpected moments from Oscars past, last year's infamous Best Picture envelope mix-up was perhaps the most surprising moment in the ceremony's history.
Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.