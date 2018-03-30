ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after heart surgery at Los Angeles hospital

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was recovering after undergoing heart surgery at a Los Angeles hospital, a spokesman for the box office legend said. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was recovering Friday morning after undergoing heart surgery at a Los Angeles hospital, a spokesman for the box office legend said.

The planned procedure took place Thursday at Cedars-Sinai, where a pulmonic valve was successfully replaced, according to the spokesman, Daniel Ketchell. The original valve was replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997.

Schwarzenegger was in stable condition after the surgery, Ketchell said in a statement.

"We want to thank the entire medical team for their tireless efforts," the statement said.

