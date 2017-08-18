  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
August 21st programming note: NFL Pre-Season Football starts at 8pm - Bachelor in Paradise and To Tell the Truth to air later

NEW YORK --
On Monday, August 21st, 2017 ABC7 will bring you NFL Pre-Season Football. The New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns face off, with our coverage running from 8:00 p.m. until approximately 11:00 p.m.

The shows which would normally air during those hours, "Bachelor in Paradise" and "To Tell The Truth" will instead air early Tuesday morning or early Wednesday morninng.

Here is the schedule for August 21st and the early hours of August 22nd:

11:00 p.m. to 11:35 p.m. - Eyewitness News

11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. - Jimmy Kimmel Live

12:35 a.m. to 1:05 a.m. - Nightline

1:05 a.m. to 3:05 a.m. - Bachelor In Paradise

3:05 a.m. to 3:35 a.m. - Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

3:35 a.m. to 4:05 a.m. - Right This Minute

4:05 AM - join ABC NEWS programming

If the game runs past 11:00 p.m. then the above times will slide, but the shows will air in their entireties.

Overnight, August 23rd:

2:35 a.m. to 3:35 a.m. - To Tell the Truth

3:35 a.m. - join ABC NEWS programming

