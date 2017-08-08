BACHELORETTE

'Bachelorette' finale proposal causes outrage among fans

EMBED </>More Videos

Rachel and Bryan discuss their future and secret dates. (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The first African American "Bachelorette" is engaged and a day after the big reveal, Rachel Lindsay says her journey has been "beautiful."

"It's been beautiful that not only did I get to find my love on this journey, but that I was also able to represent myself in a strong way to America as an African American woman," Lindsay said.

On "Live!" co-host Ryan Seacrest was pleased Bryan Abasolo got the final rose.

But the choice was not popular among "Bachelor Nation," where fans wasted no time slamming the couple on social media using the hashtag #notmywinner. There may not be a lot of love online for this match-up, but Lindsay and Abasolo can tell you they're ready for the fans to just leave them alone after Monday night's finale.

"I'm really confused by it to be honest with you," said Lindsay of the backlash. "To me it was so evident what we had was real, and Peter was someone who wasn't sure what he wanted."

"Unfortunately, What wasn't aired was a lot of in-depth conversations that we did have," Abasolo said.

One Twitter user was particularly confused about Lindsay's choice:

In response to that specific tweet, Lindsay said, "I think people should be upset if I was cold-hearted at the end. I mean it hurt to send Peter home. It was hard for me, but it didn't mean I didn't know what I was going to do or that I regret the decision that I made."

The couple has not yet decided where they will make their home, but do plan to accept ABC's offer to return to Spain, all expenses paid. During the time between the end of filming and Monday night's finale, the two have been sharing a home for a few days at a time at a secret location.

To hear more about how their relationship has blossomed since the proposal, check out our video in the featured media section.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonbacheloretterachel lindsaytwitter
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BACHELORETTE
Rachel follows her heart in 'The Bachelorette' finale
Rachel tries to give Dean closure, but Lee's issues dominated 'TMTA'
Fantasy date flop for Rachel, can she still find love?
Rachel professes feelings of love, then rips them away
More bachelorette
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Broadway legend Barbara Cook dies
8 jurors seated to decide Taylor Swift groping case
Lawsuit: Usher failed to warn 2 women, 1 man about herpes
Rachel follows her heart in 'The Bachelorette' finale
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
Singer Sinead O'Connor pleads for help, says she's living in NJ motel
Suspect poses as customer, then tries to rape spa employee
Broadway legend Barbara Cook dies
Newly ordained priest charged with groping teenage girl
Cuomo kicks off next phase of LGA project
Starbucks shoots down rumor of discounts for immigrants
Huge fentanyl and heroin bust on UWS
Show More
Woman charged with using Taser to punish 5-year-old son
4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident: Police
Inmates take control of part of prison, hold officers
Lawsuit: Usher failed to warn 2 women, 1 man about herpes
Google employee fired for anti-diversity memo
More News
Top Video
Huge fentanyl and heroin bust on UWS
Dog's ashes stolen off Staten Island woman's front porch
Eyewitness News Update
Nassau officers rush woman to hospital for her organ transplant
More Video