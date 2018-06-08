BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: A Tony Award for Ernest Winzer Cleaners

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy goes backstage at Winzer Cleaners, whose service to Broadway has been recognized with a "Tony Award" for excellence

By
MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
The Morris Heights section of the Bronx is a world away from Broadway, yet the link between one dry cleaning business and the Great White Way goes back more than 100 years.

It is an association that has earned Ernest Winzer Cleaners a Tony Award for excellence.

"My grandfather bought it from the original owner, who was Ernest Winzer," owner Bruce Barish said. "All he did was theater."

And it is a labor of love.

"You never know who is going to be on the other side of that phone call, saying 'Do you mind if we come and drop off my costumes?'" Sarah Barish said.

Learning of the award was a moment of celebration.

"I was pretty blowna way," Bruce Barish said. "I kind of knew it was a possibility that someday it might happen, but we certainly never knew when. It's nice to be recognized for 110 years. We've been doing it forever, and apparently, we don't make too many mistakes. Because we do most of Broadway."

The hallways are lined with posters of shows they've done over the years.

"The award, to me, just shows an appreciation of the success of years of hard work by my grandfather and his staff, and my father and his staff, and the present staff we have here right now," Bruce Barish said. "We don't miss a beat. Every day, the show must go on."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsandy kenyonbroadwaytheatertony awardsoriginalsbackstage with sandy kenyonNew York CityMorris HeightsBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The National Dance Institute
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'The Peculiar Patriot'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Crowdfunding films
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: John Travolta in Brooklyn
More backstage with sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
NSYNC star Lance Bass thwarted in bid to buy 'Brady Bunch' house
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Christopher Robin'
3 scrumptious food and drink events in NYC this weekend
From Broadway to Hollywood, 'Freaky Friday' returns to TV
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News