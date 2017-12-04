Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Architect Bjarke Ingels

BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon takes you behind the scenes with the stars in the Emmy Award-winning Backstage with Sandy Kenyon!

In this report, Sandy goes backstage with architect Bjarke Ingels, the man who's re-imagining the face of New York City
Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with architect Bjarke Ingels, the man who's reimagining the face of New York City.



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Barbara Corcoran of 'Shark Tank' fame
Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with Barbara Corcoran of 'Shark Tank' fame



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Caroline Hirsch, the owner of Carolines On Broadway
Sandy goes backstage with Caroline Hirsch, the owner of Carolines on Broadway



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with actor Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi to talk Marvel's latest blockbuster "Thor: Ragnarok"
Sandy goes backstage with actor Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi to talk Marvel's latest blockbuster "Thor: Ragnarok"



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Rachael Ray who celebrated her 2,000th show
Rachael Ray's 2000th show



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jimmy Kimmel, who returned to Brooklyn with a very special guest
Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with Jimmy Kimmel, who returned to Brooklyn with a very special guest.



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with actress and singer Rita Wilson to discuss her journey as a breast cancer survivor
Sandy goes backstage with actress and singer Rita Wilson to discuss her journey as a breast cancer survivor



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy to discuss her new surfing film, "Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton"
Sandy goes backstage with documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy to discuss her new surfing film, "Take Every Wave"



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with musical director David Newman for a live presentation of "The Empire Strikes Back" featuring the New York Philharmonic
Sandy goes backstage with musical director David Newman for a live presentation of "The Empire Strikes Back" featuring the New York Philharmonic



In this report, Sandy goes backstage to chat with Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence on her role in "Mother!"
Sandy goes backstage with Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence to talk about her role in the new film "Mother!"



In this report, Sandy goes backstage to chat with the contestants competing for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy on "Dancing with the Stars" 25th anniversary season
Sandy goes backstage to chat with the contestants competing for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy on "Dancing with the Stars" 25th anniversary season



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with "Live" hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as they begin their first full season together
Sandy goes backstage with "Live" hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as they begin their first full season together



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Laurie Gelman, wife of "Live" producer Michael Gelman and author of the book "Class Mom"
Sandy goes backstage with Laurie Gelman, wife of "Live" producer Michael Gelman and author of the book "Class Mom"



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with hopefuls attending an open casting call for "The Bachelor"
Sandy goes backstage at the open casting call for ABC's "The Bachelor"



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with dancers on the mend at New York City's Harkness Medical Center
Sandy goes backstage with dancers on the mend at New York City's Harkness Medical Center



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with author Danny Goldberg to discuss his new book, "In Search of the Lost Chord"
Sandy goes backstage with author Danny Goldberg to discuss his new book "In Search of the Lost Chord"



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Tony-winner Daveed Diggs, who is now producing "The Mayor" for ABC
Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with Tony-winner Daveed Diggs, who is now producing "The Mayor" for ABC



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Allison Tolman, who stars in ABC's new comedy "Downward Dog"
Sandy goes backstage with Allison Tolman, who stars in ABC's new comedy "Downward Dog"



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Tony-winner Billy Porter to discuss his star-studded album celebrating the music of Richard Rodgers
Sandy goes backstage with Tony-winner Billy Porter to discuss his star-studded album celebrating the music of Richard Rodgers



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with actress Jenn Colella of the Tony-nominated musical "Come From Away"
Sandy goes backstage with actress Jenn Colella of the Tony-nominated musical "Come From Away"



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Michaela DePrince, a survivor of war torn Sierra Leone whose dream would not be denied
Sandy goes backstage with Michaela DePrince, a survivor of war torn Sierra Leone whose dream would not be denied.



In this report, Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes with the "Scandal" cast to get their reactions after the hit show announced its final season
The hit show "Scandal" has one season left, and Sandy Kenyon went behind the scenes with the cast to get their reactions



In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Sherry Lansing, the first female studio head and the subject of a new biography
Sandy goes behind the scenes with Sherry Lansing, the first female studio head and the subject of a new biography



In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of "Live" with Kelly Ripa and her new co-host Ryan Seacrest
Sandy goes behind the scenes of 'Live' with Kelly Ripa and her new co-host Ryan Seacrest



In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Roni Simpson and Caleb Davis, producers of the Emmy-nominated web series "Tough Love"
Sandy goes behind the scenes with Roni Simpson and Caleb Davis, producers of the Emmy-nominated web series "Tough Love"



In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the 16th annual TriBeCa Film Festival, which opened at Radio City Music Hall with a tribute to Clive Davis
Sandy goes behind the scenes at the 16th annual TriBeCa Film Festival, which opened at Radio City Music Hall with a tribute to Clive Davis



In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Phillipa Soo, who's appeared in "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," "Hamilton," and "Amelie"
Sandy goes behind the scenes with Phillipa Soo, who's appeared in "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," "Hamilton," and "Amelie"



In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Eric Stonestreet, host of ABC's new show "The Toy Box"
Sandy goes behind the scenes with Eric Stonestreet, host of ABC's new show "The Toy Box"



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with violinist Mira Wang, who recently played in public a rare Stradivarius that was stolen in the 1980s and believed lost forever
Sandy goes backstage with violinist Mira Wang, who recently played in public a rare Stradivarius that was stolen in the 1980s and believed lost forever



In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the cast of Disney's latest feature "Beauty and the Beast"
Sandy goes behind the scenes with the cast of Disney's latest feature "Beauty and the Beast."



In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the reopening of New York City's famed Hudson Theatre
Sandy goes behind the scenes at the reopening of New York City's famed Hudson Theatre



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the executive producers of "The View"
Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with the executive producers of "The View"



In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Mandy Moore, choreographer of "La La Land"
Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes with Mandy Moore, choreographer of "La La Land"



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the founders of Ubooker, the new web-based modeling resource
Sandy goes backstage with the founders of Ubooker, the new web-based modeling resource



In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Oscar contenders to discuss their personal connections to their roles
Sandy goes behind the scenes with Oscar contenders to discuss their personal connections to their roles



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and his new memoir "Lonely Boy"
Sandy goes backstage with Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and his new memoir "Lonely Boy"



In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars to talk red carpet jitters during awards season
Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars to talk red carpet jitters during awards season



In this report, Sandy goes backstage at the Public Theater for the Under The Radar Festival
Backstage with Sandy: 'Under the Radar'
Sandy goes backstage at the Public Theater for the Under The Radar Festival


In this report, Sandy goes backstage at Lincoln Center's Library for the Performing Arts, for "Curtain Up," a look at 40 years of Broadway memorabilia
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes at Curtain Up
Sandy goes backstage at Lincoln Center's Library for the Performing Arts, for "Curtain Up," a look at 40 years of Broadway memorabilia


Throughout the year, Sandy goes backstage to bring you the very best of cinema, theater and entertainment: Here's our Year in Review
Backstage with Sandy: 2016 in review
Sandy goes backstage to bring you the very best of cinema, theater and entertainment - It's our Year in Review


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton, who together bring "The Present" to Broadway
Backstage with Sandy: Cate Blanchett in 'The Present'
Sandy goes behind the scenes with Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton, who together bring "The Present" to Broadway


In this report, Sandy goes backstage at 'The First Noel' performed at the Apollo Theater, December 10-18th
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'The First Noel'
Sandy goes backstage at 'The First Noel' performed at the Apollo Theater, December 10-18th.


Extra: Watch Sandy Kenyon's extended interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood on the "Exhibitionism" red carpet
Backstage Extra: The Rolling Stones on 50+ years of history
Watch Sandy Kenyon's extended interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood on the "Exhibitionism" red carpet


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at "Exhibitionism," a half-century of Rolling Stones memorabilia now on display in the West Village
Backstage with Sandy: Inside Rolling Stones' 'Exhibitionism'
Sandy goes behind the scenes at "Exhibitionism," a half-century of Rolling Stones memorabilia now on display in the West Village


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Benedict Cumberbatch at the premiere of Marvel's latest blockbuster "Doctor Strange"
Backstage with Sandy: Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange
Sandy goes backstage with Benedict Cumberbatch at the premiere of Marvel's latest blockbuster "Doctor Strange"


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the officers of the NYPD's Movie & TV unit (Part 2)
Backstage with Sandy: NYPD Movie and TV Unit part 2
Sandy goes behind the scenes with the officers of the NYPD's Movie & TV unit


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the officers of the NYPD's Movie & TV unit
Backstage with Sandy: NYPD Movie & TV unit
Sandy goes behind the scenes with the officers of the NYPD's Movie & TV unit


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with NYC students for a special performance of "Hamilton"
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: NYC students visit set of 'Hamilton'
Sandy goes backstage with NYC students for a special performance of "Hamilton."


In this report, Sandy goes backstage at the "Jeopardy!" contestant auditions
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Behind the Scenes of 'Jeopardy!'
Sandy goes backstage at the "Jeopardy!" contestant auditions.


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the New York Film Festival
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon at the NYFF
Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes at the New York Film Festival


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Wendy Walker, the inspiration for ABC's new series "Notorious"
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes of 'Notorious'
Sandy goes backstage with Wendy Walker, the inspiration for ABC's new series "Notorious"


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Kiefer Sutherland, star of the new ABC hit drama "Designated Survivor"
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Designated Survivor'
Sandy goes behind the scenes with Kiefer Sutherland, star of the new ABC hit drama "Designated Survivor"


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars of "Dancing with the Stars"
Backstage with New Jersey's Laurie Hernandez and the other stars of Dancing
Sandy Kenyon talks to New Jersey's own Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Laurie Hernandez and the stars about the new season of Dancing With The Stars.


In this report, Sandy goes backstage to discuss the Miracle on the Hudson with the stars of "Sully"
Backstage with Sandy: 'Sully' premiere
Sandy goes backstage to discuss the Miracle on the Hudson with the stars of "Sully"


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with world-renowned tenor Alfie Boe
Backstage with Sandy: Alfie Boe's unlikely path to fame
Sandy goes behind the scenes with world-renowned tenor Alfie Boe


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars of ABC's new fall lineup
Backstage with Sandy: ABC's new fall lineup
Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars of ABC's new fall lineup


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Will Smith, Margot Robbie and the cast of "Suicide Squad"
Backstage with Sandy: The cast of 'Suicide Squad'
Sandy goes backstage with Will Smith, Margot Robbie and the cast of "Suicide Squad"


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with internet sensation Hailey Knox
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Internet sensation Hailey Knox
Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with internet sensation Hailey Knox.


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with former "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. to discuss his debut album
Backstage with Sandy: Ex-'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr.
Sandy goes behind the scenes with former "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. to discuss his debut album.


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Danielle Brooks, Juilliard graduate and star of "Orange is the New Black," now on Broadway in "The Color Purple"
Backstage with Sandy: 'Color Purple' star Danielle Brooks
Sandy goes backstage with Danielle Brooks, Juilliard graduate and star of "Orange is the New Black," now on Broadway in "The Color Purple"


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with actor Sean Hayes, star of Broadway's "An Act of God"
Backstage with Sandy: Sean Hayes on Broadway
Sandy goes behind the scenes with actor Sean Hayes, star of Broadway's "An Act of God"


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Ed O'Neill to discuss his role as Hank the Septopus in "Finding Dory"
Backstage with Sandy: Ed O'Neill talks 'Finding Dory'
Sandy goes behind the scenes with Ed O'Neill to discuss his role as Hank the Septopus in "Finding Dory"


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with comedian Tracy Morgan, who is performing again after he nearly died in a crash
Backstage with Sandy: Tracy Morgan returns to comedy
Sandy goes behind the scenes with comedian Tracy Morgan, who is performing again after he nearly died in a crash


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Marin Mazzie, star of Broadway's "The King and I"
Backstage with Sandy: Cancer survivor Marin Mazzie
Sandy goes behind the scenes with Marin Mazzie, star of Broadway's "The King and I"


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the students and faculty of School of Rock NYC on the Upper East Side
Backstage with Sandy: School of Rock NYC
Sandy goes backstage with the students and faculty of School of Rock NYC on the Upper East Side


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Tony-nominated Daveed Diggs, who plays Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway hit "Hamilton"
Backstage with Sandy: 'Hamilton' star Daveed Diggs
Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes with Tony-nominated Daveed Diggs, who plays Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway hit "Hamilton"


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars of ABC's new fall lineup
Backstage with Sandy: ABC's new fall lineup
Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes with the stars of ABC's new fall lineup


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes to talk with the stars at the premiere of "Captain America: Civil War"
Backstage with Sandy: The stars of 'Captain America: Civil War'
Sandy goes behind the scenes to talk with the stars at the premiere of "Captain America: Civil War"


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of the Met Gala with director Andrew Rossi for his new documentary "The First Monday in May"
Backstage with Sandy: 'The First Monday in May'
Sandy goes behind the scenes of the Met Gala with director Andrew Rossi for his new documentary 'The First Monday in May'


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with 12-year-old Manhattanite Neel Sethi, star of "The Jungle Book"
Backstage with Sandy: The young star of 'The Jungle Book'
Sandy goes behind the scenes with 12-year-old Manhattanite Neel Sethi, star of "The Jungle Book"


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with NYC Commissioner of Media and Entertainment Julie Menin
Backstage with Sandy: Media and entertainment in NYC
Sandy goes backstage with NYC Commissioner of Media and Entertainment Julie Menin


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Robert De Niro and the creators of the TriBeCa Film Festival
Backstage with Sandy: The TriBeCa Film Festival
Sandy goes behind the scenes with the creators of the TriBeCa Film Festival


In this report, Sandy goes backstage at the Apollo Theatre for the opera that celebrates the life and legacy of Charlie Parker
Backstage with Sandy: Celebrating 'Yardbird'
Sandy goes backstage at the Apollo Theatre for the opera that celebrates the life and legacy of Charlie Parker


In this report, Sandy goes backstage to discuss "Nollywood," the film industry that offers a glimpse at the every day lives of Nigerians
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: An inside look at 'Nollywood'
Sandy goes backstage to discuss "Nollywood," the film industry that offers a glimpse at the every day lives of Nigerians


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Sara Bareilles, whose music and lyrics are served up in the new Broadway musical "Waitress"
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scene of 'Waitress'
Sandy goes backstage with Sara Bareilles, whose music and lyrics are served up in the new Broadway musical "Waitress"


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the Broadway cast and creators of "American Psycho - The Musical"
Backstage with Sandy: 'American Psycho - The Musical'
Sandy goes backstage with the Broadway cast and creators of "American Psycho - The Musical"


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the "Dancing with the Stars" cast reveal
Backstage with Sandy: The new cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes at the "Dancing with the Stars" cast reveal


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the foundry tasked with making this year's Oscar statuettes
Backstage with Sandy: Creating the Oscar statuettes
Sandy goes behind the scenes at the foundry tasked with making this year's Oscar statuettes


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of the world-famous Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater
Backstage with Sandy: Amateur Night at the Apollo
Sandy goes behind the scenes of the world-famous Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Lupita Nyong'o, who makes her Broadway debut in "Eclipsed"
Backstage with Sandy: Lupita Nyong'o on Broadway
Sandy goes backstage with Lupita Nyong'o, who makes her Broadway debut in "Eclipsed"


In this report, Sandy goes backstage to discover the keys to an Oscar-worthy performance
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Oscar keys
Sandy goes backstage to discover the keys to an Oscar-worthy performance


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes to chat with those hoping their work is recognized at the Academy Awards
Backstage with Sandy: Oscar hopefuls
Sandy goes behind the scenes to chat with those hoping their work is recognized at the Academy Awards


In this report, Sandy heads backstage to ask the stars about their secret weapons on the red carpet
Backstage with Sandy: Red carpet secret weapons
Sandy heads backstage to ask the stars about their secret weapons on the red carpet


In this report, take a look back at the year that was in Backstage with Sandy Kenyon. Check out our year in review!
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Year in review
Go backstage with Sandy Kenyon for a look back at highlights from our first year


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with "The Revenant" star Leonardo DiCaprio, who could win his first Oscar
Backstage with Sandy: Leonardo DiCaprio and the cast of 'The Revenant'
Sandy goes behind the scenes with "The Revenant" star Leonardo DiCaprio, who could win his first Oscar


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Marlo Thomas, who is returning to her stage roots in "Clever Little Lies"
Backstage with Sandy: Marlo Thomas off-Broadway
Sandy goes behind the scenes with Marlo Thomas, who is returning to her stage roots in "Clever Little Lies"


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jennifer Hudson to discuss her Broadway debut in "The Color Purple"
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes with Jennifer Hudson
Sandy goes backstage with Jennifer Hudson to discuss her Broadway debut in "The Color Purple."


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with director J.J. Abrams at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
Backstage with Sandy: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' L.A. premiere
Sandy goes backstage with director J.J. Abrams at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jerry Seinfeld as he announces his residency at the Beacon Theatre
Backstage with Sandy: Seinfeld at the Beacon
Sandy goes behind the scenes with Jerry Seinfeld as he announces his residency at the Beacon Theatre


In this report, ride along with Sandy Kenyon in Janis Joplin's soon-to-be auctioned Porsche Cabriolet
Backstage with Sandy: Janis Joplin's Porsche
Ride along with Sandy Kenyon in Janis Joplin's soon-to-be auctioned Porsche Cabriolet


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes to celebrate 40 years of "Good Morning America"
Backstage with Sandy: GMA's 40th anniversary
Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes to celebrate 40 years of "Good Morning America"


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber to talk about his newest Broadway show, "School of Rock"
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes of 'School of Rock'
Sandy goes backstage with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber to talk about his new Broadway venture "School of Rock"


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jacob Tremblay to discuss his breakout role in "Room" and his love of Star Wars
Backstage with Sandy: 'Room' actor Jacob Tremblay
Sandy goes backstage with Jacob Tremblay to discuss his breakout role in "Room" and his love of Star Wars


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with actress Saoirse Ronan to discuss her latest film "Brooklyn"
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes of 'Brooklyn'
Sandy goes backstage with actress Saoirse Ronan to discuss her latest film "Brooklyn"


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the cast of Wicked City
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon.



In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jimmy Kimmel talkin' all things Brooklyn
Sandy goes backstage with Jimmy Kimmel talking all things Brooklyn



In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with aerial photographer Antoine Rose to discuss his new exhibit
Backstage with Sandy: Aerial photographer Antoine Rose
Sandy goes behind the scenes with aerial photographer Antoine Rose to discuss his new exhibit.


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Yoko Ono to celebrate peace and the life of John Lennon
Backstage with Sandy: Human peace sign in Central Park
Sandy goes backstage with Yoko Ono to celebrate peace and the life of John Lennon


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Emmy-winning "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola Davis
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes with Viola Davis
Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with Emmy-winning "How to Get Away with Murder" actress Viola Davis


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the Muppets ahead of the premiere of their new series
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes with the Muppets
Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with the Muppets ahead of the premiere of the new series


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the hosts of "The View" as the show begins its 19th season
Backstage with Sandy: Take a little time to enjoy 'The View'
Sandy goes behind the scenes with the hosts of "The View" as the show begins its 19th season


In this report, Sandy talks with the late-night host about his relationship with childhood friend and now band leader Cleto Escobedo
Backstage with Sandy: Jimmy Kimmel's band leader and best friend
The late-night host discusses his relationship with childhood friend and now band leader Cleto Escobedo


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with biographer Ron Chernow to talk "Hamilton" on Broadway.
Backstage with Sandy: 'Hamilton' biographer Ron Chernow
Sandy goes behind the scenes with biographer Ron Chernow to talk "Hamilton" on Broadway.


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" with star Tom Cruise
Backstage with Sandy: Tom Cruise talks 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation'
Sandy goes behind the scenes with star to discuss "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation"


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of ABC's new show "Save My Life" with executive producer Terence Wrong
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: ABC's 'Save My Life'
Sandy goes behind the scenes of ABC's new show "Save My Life" with executive producer Terence Wrong


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with "Self/less" star Ryan Reynolds, who discusses his role and shares his thoughts on fatherhood
Backstage with Ryan Reynolds on 'Self/less'
Sandy goes backstage with the "Self/less" star to dicuss the role and his thoughts on fatherhood


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with producer/director Matthew Heineman to discuss his riveting new documentary "Cartel Land"
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes of 'Cartel Land'
Sandy goes backstage with producer/director Matthew Heineman to discuss his riveting new documentary "Cartel Land"


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Taye Diggs, who is back on Broadway in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes with 'Hedwig' star Taye Diggs
Sandy goes backstage with Taye Diggs, who is back on Broadway in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" starting July 22


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Eyewitness News alum Art McFarland to discuss his role as W.E. B. Du Bois in "The Most Dangerous Man in America"
Backstage with Sandy: Art McFarland is the 'Most Dangerous Man in America'
Sandy goes backstage with Eyewitness News alum Art McFarland to discuss his role as W.E. B. Du Bois in "The Most Dangerous Man in America"


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with comedian Lewis Black to discuss his role in Pixar's latest animated feature 'Inside Out'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Behind the scenes with Lewis Black of 'Inside Out'
Sandy goes backstage with comedian Lewis Black to discuss his role as Anger in Pixar's latest animated feature 'Inside Out'


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Doug E. Fresh and Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes at 'The Bachelorette'
Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with Doug E. Fresh and Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes to discuss what it means to be a Tony nominee
Backstage with Sandy: Tony nominees
Sandy goes behind the scenes to discuss what it means to be a Tony nominee


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with child guardian Vanessa Brown, who keeps a watchful eye over Broadway's youngest stars
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes with Broadway's youngest stars
Sandy goes backstage with child guardian Vanessa Brown, who keeps a watchful eye over Broadway's youngest stars


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the cast of "Scandal" to discuss what Washington DC'ers have said about the show.
Sandy goes backstage with the cast of Scandal
Sandy goes backstage with the cast of "Scandal" to discuss what Washington DC'ers have said about the show.


In this report, Sandy chats with this year's Tony nominees about how social media is connecting Broadway to its audience
Backstage with Sandy: Tony nominees and social media
Sandy chats with this year's Tony nominees about how social media is connecting Broadway to its audience


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the cast of "The Chew" to talk ink, Emmys and the secret of their success
Behind the scenes at 'The Chew'
Sandy goes backstage with the cast of The Chew to talk ink, Emmys and the secret of their success


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the cast of Marvel's "Avengers: Age of Ultron"
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Behind the scenes with the cast of 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'
Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes with the superstar cast of Marvel's "Avengers: Age of Ultron"


In this Backstage Extra, Sandy Kenyon has an extended interview about wildlife conservation with Jane Goodall and Dr. M Sanjayan
Backstage Extra: Extended interview with Jane Goodall, Dr. M Sanjayan
In an extended interview, Sandy Kenyon talks wildlife conservation with Jane Goodall and Dr. M Sanjayan


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with John Travolta, who discusses his latest film "The Forger," and the controversial Scientology documentary "Going Clear"
John Travolta on 'The Forger,' Scientology
Sandy goes backstage with John Travolta, who discusses his latest film "The Forger," and the controversial Scientology documentary "Going Clear."


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with noted anthropologist Jane Goodall to discuss Disney Nature's latest film "Monkey Kingdom"
Talking 'Monkey Kingdom' with Jane Goodall
Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with Jane Goodall to discuss Disney Nature's latest film 'Monkey Kingdom'


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal to discuss the silver anniversary of "Goodfellas"
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Goodfellas' turns 25
Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes with Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal to discuss the silver anniversary of "Goodfellas."


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the cast of "Skylight," David Hare's romantic drama starring Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy.
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Behind the scenes of 'Skylight'
Sandy goes backstage with the cast of David Hare's romantic drama starring Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Tony Danza, who discusses his role as Tommy Korman in the Broadway show "Honeymoon in Vegas."
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes of 'Honeymoon in Vegas' with Tony Danza
Sandy goes backstage with Tony Danza, who discusses his role as Tommy Korman in the Broadway show "Honeymoon in Vegas."


In this report, Sandy takes you behind the scenes with one of the favorites of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 20
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Derek Hough and Nastia Lukin
Sandy Kenyon takes you behind the scenes with one of the favorites of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 20


In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Lily James and Richard Madden at Saks Fifth Avenue for the Cinderella-inspired designer shoe collection.
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Cinderella's glass slipper
Sandy goes backstage with Lily James and Richard Madden at Saks Fifth Avenue for the Cinderella-inspired designer shoe collection.


In this report, Sandy takes you behind the scenes of the hit ABC drama "American Crime"
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Prime time crime
Sandy Kenyon takes you behind the scenes of the hit ABC drama "American Crime"


In this report, Sandy takes you behind the scenes of his cameo on the ABC daytime soap opera "General Hospital"
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: On the set with 'General Hospital'
Sandy Kenyon takes you behind the scenes of his cameo on the ABC daytime soap opera


In this report, Sandy has the reactions of all the big winners at the Oscars
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Oscar winners react
Sandy Kenyon has the reactions of all the big winners at the Oscars


In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris:
In this Report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris
Sandy goes behind the scenes with Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris


In this report, Sandy reports on fashion designers who rely on the Oscars red carpet to make a name for themselves in the industry:
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Oscar Fashion
Sandy Kenyon reports on fashion designers who use the red carpet to make a name for themselves in the industry


In this report, Sandy tells you how the stars decide on what jewelry to rock on the red carpet at the Oscars:
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Oscar bling
Sandy Kenyor reports on how the stars select their jewelry for the Oscars red carpet


In this report, Sandy gives you a behind-the-scenes look at "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola Davis:
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Star's story
Sandy Kenyon gives you a behind-the-scenes look at "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola Davis


In this report, he talks with celebrities on the red carpet about fashion tips and how they determine what to wear:
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: What to wear on the red carpet
Sandy Kenyon takes you backstage on the red carpet as the stars discuss fashion


In this report, he talks with some of this year's Oscar nominees about how they found out they had been nominated:
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
In this report, Sandy Kenyon talks with stars about how they found out they had been nominated for an Oscar.


In this report, he chats with Hollywood stars about how they deal with the stresses of awards season:
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Award Anxiety
Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon takes to you to the red carpet to find out how the stars deal with stress.


In this report, he talks with celebrities about their experiences on the red carpet:
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Strike an Oscar Pose
As the Oscars approach, Sandy Kenyon talks with stars about their experiences on the red carpet.
