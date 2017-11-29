Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Barbara Corcoran of 'Shark Tank'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2694629" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with Barbara Corcoran of 'Shark Tank' fame

Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon takes you behind the scenes with the stars in the Emmy Award-winning Backstage with Sandy Kenyon!.In this report, Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with Barbara Corcoran of 'Shark Tank' fameIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Caroline Hirsch, the owner of Carolines On BroadwayIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with actor Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi to talk Marvel's latest blockbuster "Thor: Ragnarok"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Rachael Ray who celebrated her 2,000th showIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jimmy Kimmel, who returned to Brooklyn with a very special guestIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with actress and singer Rita Wilson to discuss her journey as a breast cancer survivorIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy to discuss her new surfing film, "Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with musical director David Newman for a live presentation of "The Empire Strikes Back" featuring the New York PhilharmonicIn this report, Sandy goes backstage to chat with Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence on her role in "Mother!"In this report, Sandy goes backstage to chat with the contestants competing for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy on "Dancing with the Stars" 25th anniversary seasonIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with "Live" hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as they begin their first full season togetherIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Laurie Gelman, wife of "Live" producer Michael Gelman and author of the book "Class Mom"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with hopefuls attending an open casting call for "The Bachelor"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with dancers on the mend at New York City's Harkness Medical CenterIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with author Danny Goldberg to discuss his new book, "In Search of the Lost Chord"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Tony-winner Daveed Diggs, who is now producing "The Mayor" for ABCIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Allison Tolman, who stars in ABC's new comedy "Downward Dog"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Tony-winner Billy Porter to discuss his star-studded album celebrating the music of Richard RodgersIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with actress Jenn Colella of the Tony-nominated musical "Come From Away"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Michaela DePrince, a survivor of war torn Sierra Leone whose dream would not be deniedIn this report, Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes with the "Scandal" cast to get their reactions after the hit show announced its final seasonIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Sherry Lansing, the first female studio head and the subject of a new biographyIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of "Live" with Kelly Ripa and her new co-host Ryan SeacrestIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Roni Simpson and Caleb Davis, producers of the Emmy-nominated web series "Tough Love"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the 16th annual TriBeCa Film Festival, which opened at Radio City Music Hall with a tribute to Clive DavisIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Phillipa Soo, who's appeared in "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," "Hamilton," and "Amelie"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Eric Stonestreet, host of ABC's new show "The Toy Box"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with violinist Mira Wang, who recently played in public a rare Stradivarius that was stolen in the 1980s and believed lost foreverIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the cast of Disney's latest feature "Beauty and the Beast"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the reopening of New York City's famed Hudson TheatreIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with the executive producers of "The View"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Mandy Moore, choreographer of "La La Land"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the founders of Ubooker, the new web-based modeling resourceIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Oscar contenders to discuss their personal connections to their rolesIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and his new memoir "Lonely Boy"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars to talk red carpet jitters during awards seasonIn this report, Sandy goes backstage at the Public Theater for the Under The Radar FestivalIn this report, Sandy goes backstage at Lincoln Center's Library for the Performing Arts, for "Curtain Up," a look at 40 years of Broadway memorabiliaThroughout the year, Sandy goes backstage to bring you the very best of cinema, theater and entertainment: Here's our Year in ReviewIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton, who together bring "The Present" to BroadwayIn this report, Sandy goes backstage at 'The First Noel' performed at the Apollo Theater, December 10-18thExtra: Watch Sandy Kenyon's extended interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood on the "Exhibitionism" red carpetIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at "Exhibitionism," a half-century of Rolling Stones memorabilia now on display in the West VillageIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Benedict Cumberbatch at the premiere of Marvel's latest blockbuster "Doctor Strange"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the officers of the NYPD's Movie & TV unit (Part 2)In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the officers of the NYPD's Movie & TV unitIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with NYC students for a special performance of "Hamilton"In this report, Sandy goes backstage at the "Jeopardy!" contestant auditionsIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the New York Film FestivalIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Wendy Walker, the inspiration for ABC's new series "Notorious"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Kiefer Sutherland, star of the new ABC hit drama "Designated Survivor"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars of "Dancing with the Stars"In this report, Sandy goes backstage to discuss the Miracle on the Hudson with the stars of "Sully"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with world-renowned tenor Alfie BoeIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars of ABC's new fall lineupIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Will Smith, Margot Robbie and the cast of "Suicide Squad"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with internet sensation Hailey KnoxIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with former "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. to discuss his debut albumIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Danielle Brooks, Juilliard graduate and star of "Orange is the New Black," now on Broadway in "The Color Purple"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with actor Sean Hayes, star of Broadway's "An Act of God"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Ed O'Neill to discuss his role as Hank the Septopus in "Finding Dory"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with comedian Tracy Morgan, who is performing again after he nearly died in a crashIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Marin Mazzie, star of Broadway's "The King and I"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the students and faculty of School of Rock NYC on the Upper East SideIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Tony-nominated Daveed Diggs, who plays Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway hit "Hamilton"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars of ABC's new fall lineupIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes to talk with the stars at the premiere of "Captain America: Civil War"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of the Met Gala with director Andrew Rossi for his new documentary "The First Monday in May"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with 12-year-old Manhattanite Neel Sethi, star of "The Jungle Book"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with NYC Commissioner of Media and Entertainment Julie MeninIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Robert De Niro and the creators of the TriBeCa Film FestivalIn this report, Sandy goes backstage at the Apollo Theatre for the opera that celebrates the life and legacy of Charlie ParkerIn this report, Sandy goes backstage to discuss "Nollywood," the film industry that offers a glimpse at the every day lives of NigeriansIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Sara Bareilles, whose music and lyrics are served up in the new Broadway musical "Waitress"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the Broadway cast and creators of "American Psycho - The Musical"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the "Dancing with the Stars" cast revealIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the foundry tasked with making this year's Oscar statuettesIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of the world-famous Amateur Night at the Apollo TheaterIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Lupita Nyong'o, who makes her Broadway debut in "Eclipsed"In this report, Sandy goes backstage to discover the keys to an Oscar-worthy performanceIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes to chat with those hoping their work is recognized at the Academy AwardsIn this report, Sandy heads backstage to ask the stars about their secret weapons on the red carpetIn this report, take a look back at the year that was in Backstage with Sandy Kenyon. Check out our year in review!In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with "The Revenant" star Leonardo DiCaprio, who could win his first OscarIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Marlo Thomas, who is returning to her stage roots in "Clever Little Lies"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jennifer Hudson to discuss her Broadway debut in "The Color Purple"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with director J.J. Abrams at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jerry Seinfeld as he announces his residency at the Beacon TheatreIn this report, ride along with Sandy Kenyon in Janis Joplin's soon-to-be auctioned Porsche CabrioletIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes to celebrate 40 years of "Good Morning America"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber to talk about his newest Broadway show, "School of Rock"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jacob Tremblay to discuss his breakout role in "Room" and his love of Star WarsIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with actress Saoirse Ronan to discuss her latest film "Brooklyn"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the cast of Wicked CityIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jimmy Kimmel talkin' all things BrooklynIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with aerial photographer Antoine Rose to discuss his new exhibitIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with Yoko Ono to celebrate peace and the life of John LennonIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Emmy-winning "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola DavisIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the Muppets ahead of the premiere of their new seriesIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the hosts of "The View" as the show begins its 19th seasonIn this report, Sandy talks with the late-night host about his relationship with childhood friend and now band leader Cleto EscobedoIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with biographer Ron Chernow to talk "Hamilton" on Broadway.In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" with star Tom CruiseIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of ABC's new show "Save My Life" with executive producer Terence WrongIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with "Self/less" star Ryan Reynolds, who discusses his role and shares his thoughts on fatherhoodIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with producer/director Matthew Heineman to discuss his riveting new documentary "Cartel Land"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Taye Diggs, who is back on Broadway in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Eyewitness News alum Art McFarland to discuss his role as W.E. B. Du Bois in "The Most Dangerous Man in America"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with comedian Lewis Black to discuss his role in Pixar's latest animated feature 'Inside Out'In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Doug E. Fresh and Bachelorette Kaitlyn BristoweIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes to discuss what it means to be a Tony nomineeIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with child guardian Vanessa Brown, who keeps a watchful eye over Broadway's youngest starsIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with the cast of "Scandal" to discuss what Washington DC'ers have said about the show.In this report, Sandy chats with this year's Tony nominees about how social media is connecting Broadway to its audienceIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the cast of "The Chew" to talk ink, Emmys and the secret of their successIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with the cast of Marvel's "Avengers: Age of Ultron"In this Backstage Extra, Sandy Kenyon has an extended interview about wildlife conservation with Jane Goodall and Dr. M SanjayanIn this report, Sandy goes backstage with John Travolta, who discusses his latest film "The Forger," and the controversial Scientology documentary "Going Clear"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with noted anthropologist Jane Goodall to discuss Disney Nature's latest film "Monkey Kingdom"In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal to discuss the silver anniversary of "Goodfellas"In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the cast of "Skylight," David Hare's romantic drama starring Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy.In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Tony Danza, who discusses his role as Tommy Korman in the Broadway show "Honeymoon in Vegas."In this report, Sandy takes you behind the scenes with one of the favorites of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 20In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Lily James and Richard Madden at Saks Fifth Avenue for the Cinderella-inspired designer shoe collection.In this report, Sandy takes you behind the scenes of the hit ABC drama "American Crime"In this report, Sandy takes you behind the scenes of his cameo on the ABC daytime soap opera "General Hospital"In this report, Sandy has the reactions of all the big winners at the OscarsIn this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris:In this report, Sandy reports on fashion designers who rely on the Oscars red carpet to make a name for themselves in the industry:In this report, Sandy tells you how the stars decide on what jewelry to rock on the red carpet at the Oscars:In this report, Sandy gives you a behind-the-scenes look at "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola Davis:In this report, he talks with celebrities on the red carpet about fashion tips and how they determine what to wear:In this report, he talks with some of this year's Oscar nominees about how they found out they had been nominated:In this report, he chats with Hollywood stars about how they deal with the stresses of awards season:In this report, he talks with celebrities about their experiences on the red carpet: