BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Frozen' on Broadway

Sandy goes backstage with Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, the stars of "Frozen: The Musical," now on Broadway

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The stage version of the Disney hit Frozen has arrived on Broadway!

Frozen: The Musical is wonderful, a truly magical experience that takes the film to another level.

"In this day and age, people want to see a story about two strong, flawed women who overcome obstacles and prevail," said Caissie Levy, who plays Elsa. "And that's what Frozen is about."

The new show, based on the highest-grossing animated film of all time, officially opened on the Great White Way at the St. James Theatre on March 22.

"I think everybody knows the film and loves the film and rightfully so," Levy said. "But I think they're expecting us to just recreate the film on stage, and the musical is so much more than that."

Disney's beloved hit movie has been transformed into an elaborate stage production.

"There's 12 new songs that nobody had heard yet," Levy said. "We have new scenes for characters we didn't get to see in the film."

That's twice as many musical numbers as the film.

"It's still the show they know and love, but it's not what they're expecting," Levy said.

It tells the timeless tale of two sisters -- pulled apart by a mysterious secret.

"It's a little bit darker," said Patti Murin, who plays Anna. "It's still family friendly, but it really truly is for people of all ages to connect to."

The show features more than 40 cast members.

"It's quite adult," Levy said. "There's a lot in the show that's a little bit racy and funny. There's stuff for the adults that the kids wouldn't necessarily pick up on."

Millions of dollars of tickets were sold in advance due to the popularity of the original movie.

"I've had so many people come up to me and say, 'Oh, I've never seen the movie. I don't have kids,'" Murin said. "And I'm like, 'That's OK, and actually, I would encourage you to still come see the show.'"

And fans will not be disappointed.

"People come in expecting one thing, and it takes a minute when they get something else," Levy said.

For more information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com.
