Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Girls Trip' star Tiffany Haddish

It's time for red carpets and rising stars, as Awards Season heats up in Hollywood. And "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish is one of the industry's fastest climbers."This is a success dress, baby," she said outside the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. "I only dress for success."And she knew early on that "Girls Trip" was going to be her breakout moment."The second day of shooting, and Malcolm Lee was like, 'Just do what you think is right,'" she said. "And when he said, 'Do what you think is right,' I said oh, this is going to be fun. We're going to have a good time."She was turned down twice by Saturday Night Live, so it was sweet justice when she hosted the late-night show to rave reviews."I'm glad I didn't get hired, let me keep it real," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to do all the things that I've done. I wouldn't have been able to have the experiences that I had, and people need to realize that sometimes you don't get what it is you want in that moment, and that's because there's something better and bigger for you."Now, she's in the hunt for an Academy Award."I watched the Oscars as a little girl, and I dreamed of being a backup dancer for one of the musical acts," she said. "And then I dreamed of being in a sketch or something with Whoopi (Goldberg) on there...but if that doesn't happen, just being there will be really awesome. I get invited to another party, hey, I'm going to wear another success dress."