BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Girls Trip' star Tiffany Haddish

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy goes backstage with Tiffany Haddish, comedian and star of the hit movie "Girls Trip"

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It's time for red carpets and rising stars, as Awards Season heats up in Hollywood. And "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish is one of the industry's fastest climbers.

"This is a success dress, baby," she said outside the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. "I only dress for success."

And she knew early on that "Girls Trip" was going to be her breakout moment.

"The second day of shooting, and Malcolm Lee was like, 'Just do what you think is right,'" she said. "And when he said, 'Do what you think is right,' I said oh, this is going to be fun. We're going to have a good time."

She was turned down twice by Saturday Night Live, so it was sweet justice when she hosted the late-night show to rave reviews.

"I'm glad I didn't get hired, let me keep it real," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to do all the things that I've done. I wouldn't have been able to have the experiences that I had, and people need to realize that sometimes you don't get what it is you want in that moment, and that's because there's something better and bigger for you."

Now, she's in the hunt for an Academy Award.

"I watched the Oscars as a little girl, and I dreamed of being a backup dancer for one of the musical acts," she said. "And then I dreamed of being in a sketch or something with Whoopi (Goldberg) on there...but if that doesn't happen, just being there will be really awesome. I get invited to another party, hey, I'm going to wear another success dress."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonentertainmentsandy kenyonoriginalsacademy awards
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: What a year!
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Diversity in ballet
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Iconic NYC guitar shop closes
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Architect Bjarke Ingels
More backstage with sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Girls Trip' star Tiffany Haddish
Oscar Favorites at The NY Film Critics Circle
Review: 'Insidious: The Last Key'
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek recovering after fall, surgery
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Off-duty police lieutenant struck, killed while helping motorist
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Man convicted in kidnapping case involving severed penis
Woman with breast cancer dies hours after dream wedding
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
At least 2 deaths reported as result of monster storm
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek recovering after fall, surgery
Sergeant indicted in connection with crash killing fellow officer
Thousands without power as flames tear through neighborhood
Show More
Man accused of molesting sleeping woman on plane
Firefighters accused of rape face only misdemeanor charges
AccuWeather Alert: Frigid temps follow winter blast
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
What happens when you throw boiling water in the air?
Thousands without power as flames tear through neighborhood
More Video