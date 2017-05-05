Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1958316" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Sandy goes behind the scenes of 'Live' with Kelly Ripa and her new co-host Ryan Seacrest
WABC
By
Sandy Kenyon
Friday, May 05, 2017 04:32PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
entertainment
kelly ripa
ryan seacrest
live with kelly and ryan
backstage with sandy kenyon
originals
sandy kenyon
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tough Love'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The TriBeCa Film Festival
Backstage with Sandy: Broadway star Phillipa Soo
Backstage with Sandy: Eric Stonestreet and 'The Toy Box'
More backstage with sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Review of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Kristen Bell sings in 'Frozen'-themed promposal
Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell share rare double Walk of Fame ceremony
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Flash flooding turns roads into rivers, stifles transit
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain causing flood warnings
FBI: Man wanted to blow up pressure cooker bomb in NYC
18 frat members charged in Penn State student death
Mugshots: Ex-NYPD drug detective among 26 nabbed in heroin bust
Transgender woman found in Midtown dies
NYPD: German tourist savagely beaten, sexually assaulted
Show More
LI teacher accused of inappropriately touching male student
Delta apologizes after family booted from flight
'Blind Side' NFL player accused in Uber driver assault
MUGSHOTS: Ex-pro basketball player charged in heroin bust
Police arrest alleged bedroom intruder near Rutgers University
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
NYPD: German tourist savagely beaten, sexually assaulted
After celebration on Intrepid, Trump heads to Bedminster
Senate wary on 'Obamacare' repeal
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York