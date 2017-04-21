Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The TriBeCa Film Festival

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1899546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy goes behind the scenes at the 16th annual TriBeCa Film Festival, which opened at Radio City Music Hall with a tribute to Clive Davis

Sandy goes behind the scenes with Phillipa Soo, who's appeared in "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," "Hamilton," and "Amelie"

Sandy goes behind the scenes with Eric Stonestreet, host of ABC's new show "The Toy Box"

Sandy goes backstage with violinist Mira Wang, who recently played in public a rare Stradivarius that was stolen in the 1980s and believed lost forever

Sandy goes behind the scenes with the cast of Disney's latest feature "Beauty and the Beast."

Sandy goes behind the scenes at the reopening of New York City's famed Hudson Theatre

Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with the executive producers of "The View"

Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes with Mandy Moore, choreographer of "La La Land"

Sandy goes backstage with the founders of Ubooker, the new web-based modeling resource

Sandy goes behind the scenes with Oscar contenders to discuss their personal connections to their roles

Sandy goes backstage with Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and his new memoir "Lonely Boy"

Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars to talk red carpet jitters during awards season

Sandy goes backstage at the Public Theater for the Under The Radar Festival

Sandy goes backstage at Lincoln Center's Library for the Performing Arts, for "Curtain Up," a look at 40 years of Broadway memorabilia

Sandy goes backstage to bring you the very best of cinema, theater and entertainment - It's our Year in Review

Sandy goes behind the scenes with Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton, who together bring "The Present" to Broadway

Sandy goes backstage at 'The First Noel' performed at the Apollo Theater, December 10-18th.

Watch Sandy Kenyon's extended interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood on the "Exhibitionism" red carpet

Sandy goes behind the scenes at "Exhibitionism," a half-century of Rolling Stones memorabilia now on display in the West Village

Sandy goes backstage with Benedict Cumberbatch at the premiere of Marvel's latest blockbuster "Doctor Strange"

Sandy goes behind the scenes with the officers of the NYPD's Movie and TV Unit

Sandy goes behind the scenes with the officers of the NYPD's Movie & TV unit

Sandy goes backstage with New York City students for a special performance of "Hamilton."

Sandy goes backstage at the "Jeopardy!" contestant auditions.

Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes at the New York Film Festival

Sandy goes backstage with Wendy Walker, the inspiration for ABC's new series "Notorious"

Sandy goes backstage with Kiefer Sutherland, star of the new ABC hit drama "Designated Survivor"

Sandy Kenyon talks to Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez and the other stars of Dancing With The Stars

Sandy goes backstage to discuss the Miracle on the Hudson with the stars of "Sully"

Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes with world-renowned tenor Alfie Boe

Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars of ABC's new fall lineup

Sandy goes backstage with Will Smith, Margot Robbie and the cast of "Suicide Squad"

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with internet sensation Hailey Knox.

Sandy goes behind the scenes with former "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. to discuss his debut album.

Sandy goes backstage with Danielle Brooks, Juilliard graduate and star of "Orange is the New Black," now on Broadway in "The Color Purple"

Sandy goes behind the scenes with actor Sean Hayes, star of Broadway's "An Act of God"

Sandy goes behind the scenes with Ed O'Neill to discuss his role as Hank the Septopus in "Finding Dory"

Sandy goes behind the scenes with comedian Tracy Morgan, who is performing again after he nearly died in a crash

Sandy goes behind the scenes with Marin Mazzie, star of Broadway's "The King and I"

Sandy goes backstage with the students and faculty of School of Rock NYC

Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes with Tony-nominated Daveed Diggs, who plays Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway hit "Hamilton"

Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes with the stars of ABC's new fall lineup

Sandy goes behind the scenes to talk with the stars at the premiere of "Captain America: Civil War"

Sandy goes behind the scenes of the Met Gala with director Andrew Rossi for his new documentary 'The First Monday in May'

Sandy goes backstage with 12-year-old Manhattanite Neel Sethi, star of "The Jungle Book"

Sandy goes backstage with NYC Commissioner of Media and Entertainment Julie Menin

Sandy goes behind the scenes with the creators of the TriBeCa Film Festival

Sandy goes backstage at the Apollo Theatre for the opera that celebrates the life and legacy of Charlie Parker

Sandy goes backstage to discuss "Nollywood," the film industry that offers a glimpse at the every day lives of Nigerians

Sandy goes backstage with Sara Bareilles, whose music and lyrics are served up in the new Broadway musical "Waitress"

Sandy goes backstage with the Broadway cast and creators of "American Psycho - The Musical"

Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes at the "Dancing with the Stars" cast reveal

Sandy goes behind the scenes at the foundry tasked with making this year's Oscar statuettes

Sandy goes behind the scenes of the world-famous Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater

Sandy goes backstage with Lupita Nyong'o, who makes her Broadway debut in "Eclipsed"

Sandy goes backstage to discover the keys to an Oscar-worthy performance

Sandy goes behind the scenes to chat with those hoping their work is recognized at the Academy Awards

Sandy heads backstage to ask the stars about their secret weapons on the red carpet

Go backstage with Sandy Kenyon for a look back at highlights from our first year

Sandy goes behind the scenes with "The Revenant" star Leonardo DiCaprio, who could win his first Oscar

Sandy goes behind the scenes with Marlo Thomas, who is returning to her stage roots in "Clever Little Lies"

Sandy goes backstage with Jennifer Hudson to discuss her Broadway debut in "The Color Purple"

Sandy goes backstage with director J.J. Abrams at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

Sandy goes backstage with Jerry Seinfeld as he announces his residency at the Beacon Theatre

Sandy Kenyon takes a ride in Janis Joplin's iconic Porsche, now on the auction block

Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes of to celebrate 40 years of "Good Morning America"

Sandy goes backstage with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber to talk about his new Broadway venture "School of Rock"

Sandy goes backstage with Jacob Tremblay to discuss his breakout role in "Room" and his love of Star Wars

Sandy goes backstage with actress Saoirse Ronan to discuss her latest film "Brooklyn"

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon.

Sandy goes backstage with Jimmy Kimmel talking all things Brooklyn

Sandy goes backstage with aerial photographer Antoine Rose to discuss exhibit of NYC snapshots

Sandy goes backstage with Yoko Ono to celebrate peace and the life of John Lennon

Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with Emmy-winning "How to Get Away with Murder" actress Viola Davis

Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with the Muppets ahead of the premiere of their new series

Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes at 'The View' as it kicks off its 19th season

The late-night host discusses his relationship with childhood friend and now band leader Cleto Escobedo

Sandy talks "Hamilton" on Broadway with biographer Ron Chernow

Sandy goes behind the scenes with the star to discuss "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation"

Sandy goes behind the scenes of ABC's new show "Save My Life" with executive producer Terence Wrong

Sandy goes backstage with the "Self/less" star to dicuss the role and his thoughts on fatherhood

Sandy goes backstage with producer/director Matthew Heineman to discuss his riveting new documentary "Cartel Land"

Sandy goes backstage with Taye Diggs, who is back on Broadway in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"

Sandy goes backstage with Eyewitness News alum Art McFarland to discuss his role as W.E. B. Du Bois

Sandy Kenyon goes backstage with comedian Lewis Black to discuss his role as Anger in Pixar's latest animated feature "Inside Out."

Sandy Kenyon takes you backstage with Kaitlyn Barstowe and Doug E. Fresh

Sandy goes backstage to discuss what it means to be a Tony nominee

Sandy goes backstage with child guardian Vanessa Brown, who keeps a watchful eye over Broadway's youngest stars

Sandy Kenyon and the cast discuss how Washington, D.C., residents have taken to the show

Sandy chats with this year's Tony nominees about how social media connects them with the audience

Sandy goes backstage with the cast of The Chew to talk ink, Emmys and the secret of their success

Sandy Kenyon takes you backstage.

Backstage EXTRA: In an extended interview, Sandy talks wildlife conservation with Jane Goodall and Dr. M Sanjayan

Sandy goes backstage with John Travolta, who discusses his latest film and the controversial documentary on Scientology

Sandy goes backstage with Jane Goodall to discuss Disney Nature's latest film 'Monkey Kingdom'

Sandy goes backstage with Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal to discuss the silver anniversary of "Goodfellas"

Sandy goes backstage with the cast of David Hare's romantic drama starring Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy

Sandy goes backstage with Tony Danza, who discusses his role as Tommy Korman in the Broadway show "Honeymoon in Vegas."

Sandy Kenyon takes you behind the scenes of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Sandy Kenyon takes you behind the scenes of Disney's "Cinderella"

Sandy Kenyon takes you behind the scenes of ABC's new drama 'American Crime'

Sandy Kenyon takes you behind the scenes of his cameo on the ABC daytime soap opera

Sandy Kenyon has the reactions of all the big winners at the Oscars

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon.

Sandy Kenyon reports on designers making a name for themselves on the Oscars red carpet

Sandy Kenyon reports on how the stars decide what jewelry to rock on the red carpet

Sandy Kenyon gives you a behind-the-scenes look at "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola Davis

Sandy Kenyon takes you backstage on the red carpet as the stars discuss fashion

In this report, he talks with some of this year's Oscar nominees about how they found out about the honor.

Sandy Kenyon reports on how celebrities prepare mentally for the red carpet

Sandy Kenyon reports on how the starts handle the glitz and glam of the red carpet

