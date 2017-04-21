Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The TriBeCa Film Festival

BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon takes you backstage for more with the stars!

In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the 16th annual TriBeCa Film Festival, which opened at Radio City Music Hall with a tribute to Clive Davis
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Phillipa Soo, who's appeared in "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," "Hamilton," and "Amelie"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Eric Stonestreet, host of ABC's new show "The Toy Box"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with violinist Mira Wang, who recently played in public a rare Stradivarius that was stolen in the 1980s and believed lost forever
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the cast of Disney's latest feature "Beauty and the Beast"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the reopening of New York City's famed Hudson Theatre
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the executive producers of "The View"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Mandy Moore, choreographer of "La La Land"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the founders of Ubooker, the new web-based modeling resource
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Oscar contenders to discuss their personal connections to their roles
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and his new memoir "Lonely Boy"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars to talk red carpet jitters during awards season
In this report, Sandy goes backstage at the Public Theater for the Under The Radar Festival
In this report, Sandy goes backstage at Lincoln Center's Library for the Performing Arts, for "Curtain Up," a look at 40 years of Broadway memorabilia
Throughout the year, Sandy goes backstage to bring you the very best of cinema, theater and entertainment: Here's our Year in Review
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton, who together bring "The Present" to Broadway
In this report, Sandy goes backstage at 'The First Noel' performed at the Apollo Theater, December 10-18th
Extra: Watch Sandy Kenyon's extended interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood on the "Exhibitionism" red carpet
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at "Exhibitionism," a half-century of Rolling Stones memorabilia now on display in the West Village
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Benedict Cumberbatch at the premiere of Marvel's latest blockbuster "Doctor Strange"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the officers of the NYPD's Movie & TV unit (Part 2)
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the officers of the NYPD's Movie & TV unit
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with NYC students for a special performance of "Hamilton"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage at the "Jeopardy!" contestant auditions
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the New York Film Festival
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Wendy Walker, the inspiration for ABC's new series "Notorious"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Kiefer Sutherland, star of the new ABC hit drama "Designated Survivor"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars of "Dancing with the Stars"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage to discuss the Miracle on the Hudson with the stars of "Sully"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with world-renowned tenor Alfie Boe
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars of ABC's new fall lineup
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Will Smith, Margot Robbie and the cast of "Suicide Squad"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with internet sensation Hailey Knox
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with former "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. to discuss his debut album
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Danielle Brooks, Juilliard graduate and star of "Orange is the New Black," now on Broadway in "The Color Purple"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with actor Sean Hayes, star of Broadway's "An Act of God"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Ed O'Neill to discuss his role as Hank the Septopus in "Finding Dory"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with comedian Tracy Morgan, who is performing again after he nearly died in a crash
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Marin Mazzie, star of Broadway's "The King and I"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the students and faculty of School of Rock NYC on the Upper East Side
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Tony-nominated Daveed Diggs, who plays Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway hit "Hamilton"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars of ABC's new fall lineup
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes to talk with the stars at the premiere of "Captain America: Civil War"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of the Met Gala with director Andrew Rossi for his new documentary "The First Monday in May"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with 12-year-old Manhattanite Neel Sethi, star of "The Jungle Book"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with NYC Commissioner of Media and Entertainment Julie Menin
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Robert De Niro and the creators of the TriBeCa Film Festival
In this report, Sandy goes backstage at the Apollo Theatre for the opera that celebrates the life and legacy of Charlie Parker
In this report, Sandy goes backstage to discuss "Nollywood," the film industry that offers a glimpse at the every day lives of Nigerians
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Sara Bareilles, whose music and lyrics are served up in the new Broadway musical "Waitress"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the Broadway cast and creators of "American Psycho - The Musical"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the "Dancing with the Stars" cast reveal
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes at the foundry tasked with making this year's Oscar statuettes
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of the world-famous Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Lupita Nyong'o, who makes her Broadway debut in "Eclipsed"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage to discover the keys to an Oscar-worthy performance
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes to chat with those hoping their work is recognized at the Academy Awards
In this report, Sandy heads backstage to ask the stars about their secret weapons on the red carpet
In this report, take a look back at the year that was in Backstage with Sandy Kenyon. Check out our year in review!
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with "The Revenant" star Leonardo DiCaprio, who could win his first Oscar
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Marlo Thomas, who is returning to her stage roots in "Clever Little Lies"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jennifer Hudson to discuss her Broadway debut in "The Color Purple"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with director J.J. Abrams at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jerry Seinfeld as he announces his residency at the Beacon Theatre
In this report, ride along with Sandy Kenyon in Janis Joplin's soon-to-be auctioned Porsche Cabriolet
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes to celebrate 40 years of "Good Morning America"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber to talk about his newest Broadway show, "School of Rock"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jacob Tremblay to discuss his breakout role in "Room" and his love of Star Wars
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with actress Saoirse Ronan to discuss her latest film "Brooklyn"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the cast of Wicked City
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Jimmy Kimmel talkin' all things Brooklyn
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with aerial photographer Antoine Rose to discuss his new exhibit
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Yoko Ono to celebrate peace and the life of John Lennon
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Emmy-winning "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola Davis
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the Muppets ahead of the premiere of their new series
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the hosts of "The View" as the show begins its 19th season
In this report, Sandy talks with the late-night host about his relationship with childhood friend and now band leader Cleto Escobedo
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with biographer Ron Chernow to talk "Hamilton" on Broadway.
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" with star Tom Cruise
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes of ABC's new show "Save My Life" with executive producer Terence Wrong
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with "Self/less" star Ryan Reynolds, who discusses his role and shares his thoughts on fatherhood
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with producer/director Matthew Heineman to discuss his riveting new documentary "Cartel Land"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Taye Diggs, who is back on Broadway in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Eyewitness News alum Art McFarland to discuss his role as W.E. B. Du Bois in "The Most Dangerous Man in America"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with comedian Lewis Black to discuss his role in Pixar's latest animated feature 'Inside Out'
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Doug E. Fresh and Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes to discuss what it means to be a Tony nominee
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with child guardian Vanessa Brown, who keeps a watchful eye over Broadway's youngest stars
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the cast of "Scandal" to discuss what Washington DC'ers have said about the show.
In this report, Sandy chats with this year's Tony nominees about how social media is connecting Broadway to its audience
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with the cast of "The Chew" to talk ink, Emmys and the secret of their success
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the cast of Marvel's "Avengers: Age of Ultron"
In this Backstage Extra, Sandy Kenyon has an extended interview about wildlife conservation with Jane Goodall and Dr. M Sanjayan
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with John Travolta, who discusses his latest film "The Forger," and the controversial Scientology documentary "Going Clear"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with noted anthropologist Jane Goodall to discuss Disney Nature's latest film "Monkey Kingdom"
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal to discuss the silver anniversary of "Goodfellas"
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with the cast of "Skylight," David Hare's romantic drama starring Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy.
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Tony Danza, who discusses his role as Tommy Korman in the Broadway show "Honeymoon in Vegas."
In this report, Sandy takes you behind the scenes with one of the favorites of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 20
In this report, Sandy goes backstage with Lily James and Richard Madden at Saks Fifth Avenue for the Cinderella-inspired designer shoe collection.
In this report, Sandy takes you behind the scenes of the hit ABC drama "American Crime"
In this report, Sandy takes you behind the scenes of his cameo on the ABC daytime soap opera "General Hospital"
In this report, Sandy has the reactions of all the big winners at the Oscars
In this report, Sandy goes behind the scenes with Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris:
In this report, Sandy reports on fashion designers who rely on the Oscars red carpet to make a name for themselves in the industry:
In this report, Sandy tells you how the stars decide on what jewelry to rock on the red carpet at the Oscars:
In this report, Sandy gives you a behind-the-scenes look at "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola Davis:
In this report, he talks with celebrities on the red carpet about fashion tips and how they determine what to wear:
In this report, he talks with some of this year's Oscar nominees about how they found out they had been nominated:
In this report, he chats with Hollywood stars about how they deal with the stresses of awards season:
In this report, he talks with celebrities about their experiences on the red carpet:
