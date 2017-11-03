BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Thor: Ragnarok' star Chris Hemsworth

Sandy goes backstage with actor Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi to talk Marvel's latest blockbuster "Thor: Ragnarok"

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Star Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi team up to give Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" a whole new look and feel.

"The big majority of the film was improvisation and experimenting and just taking risks, and having fun and having a laugh," he said. "And there is a real spontaneity and adventure to the film that I think, just me personally, I've never experienced before."

And as for cutting his godly hair?

"Yeah, why not?" he said. "That's going to reinvent the whole thing, and then that was part of it, you know? Shedding the physicality, the whole look and doing something different."

Waititi agreed it was time for a modest reboot.

"The way that I've approached this is to rebuild it in a new way," he said. "There was a real collaboration between myself and Marvel. Marvel has got such an amazing track record. Your big concern is, am I going to be the one who's going to pull the whole empire down. And luckily, I'm not."

He is new to the MCU and hails from New Zealand, while his star is from Australia. But despite the traditional rivalry that exists between residents of the two countries, the pair from Down Under have an easy rapport, and the mutual respect is obvious.

"I knew Taika before the film and before he got the job and wanted him to direct this movie," Hemsworth said. "Watching the film, I was so impressed that his fingerprints were all over it."
