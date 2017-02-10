ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: UBooker links models with clients

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandy goes backstage with the founders of Ubooker, the new web-based modeling resource

By
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonoriginalstechnologysandy kenyon
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandy reviews 'Fifty Shades Darker,' 'A United Kingdom'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Ubooker links models with clients
Movie review of 'The LEGO Batman Movie'
NYC Museum of the Moving Image ends Shia LaBeouf project
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LaGuardia traffic snarled: Travelers ditch cars, walk to terminal
MSG bans former Knick Charles Oakley
1 dead in head-on crash involving bus, car on Route 17
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Chicken and waffles at 'Sweet Chick' in Brooklyn
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for man
Bronx priest asks for charges against alleged church thief to be dropped
Show More
Suffern father, daughter win $16 million lottery jackpot
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in Stamford dies at 51
Amtrak train stuck for hours without heat, power
Rosie O'Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic
NYC area digging out after winter storm dumps snow on region
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
States of emergency as NY area walloped by winter snow
1 dead in head-on crash involving bus, car on Route 17
More Video