OSCARS

Going for Gold: Backstage with the creators of 'Coco'

EMBED </>More Videos

Producer Darla K. Anderson and director Lee Unkrich are the creative powers behind Disney-Pixar's Oscar-nominated feature "Coco"

By
In Disney-Pixar's Coco, a young musician named Miguel enters the land of the dead. The film, though, is very much alive, a nominee for Best Animated Feature at this year's Academy Awards.

"I'm just so happy that Coco has been embraced, and it has been connecting with people and it has been successful," producer Darla K. Anderson said.

The movie fits in to a real moment for diversity.

"I think it fits in beautifully," Anderson said. "It was so important that we had an all-Latino cast, and at the end of the day, a film like Coco, I hope, shows that we are all so much more alike than we are different."

The folks behind the movie are overjoyed with the recognition and love touting the film.

"It's an honor to be hanging out with 'our' movie with everybody representing our teams that worked so hard on it," Anderson said.
Coco was a labor of love, and red carpet promotion is a happy result.

"We spent six years making Coco, so an extra two months is not a big deal," director Lee Unkrich said. "Making the movie was hard. This is not hard."

Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonentertainmentOscarssandy kenyonoriginals
OSCARS
Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!
'A Wrinkle in Time' holds world premiere amid Oscars preps
Kimmel says another Oscars goof 'would be funny'
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!
'A Wrinkle in Time' holds world premiere amid Oscars preps
Kimmel says another Oscars goof 'would be funny'
50 years of history at Madison Square Garden
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Thousands of NYC fire escapes rust away without inspection
Construction worker rescued in Brooklyn
Fatal shooting leads to lockout of 5 Westchester school districts
Boy, 2, shot in both legs in apparent road rage incident
Man streams his own murder on Facebook Live
New Jersey students stage walkout for suspended teacher
President Trump names campaign manager for re-election bid
Severed head found in Long Island man's suitcase in Japan
Show More
Mom pleads guilty to leaving kids home alone during Europe trip
Arrest made in shooting of 8-year-old Brooklyn girl
Dwyane Wade gets emotional after FL victim buried in jersey
2 killed in Ecuador hiding in NY-bound plane's landing gear
Woman found beaten, bloodied inside mall bathroom
More News
Top Video
Thousands in fines causing commuters E-Z Pass exasperation
Man streams his own murder on Facebook Live
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video