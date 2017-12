A New York company is attempting to "Upgrade" your beer.The new beer is called "Bier-Yonce" and it was inspired by the singer herself.The drink was created by Brooklyn-based company Line-Up Brewing.The beer can has the same lettering as Beyonce's 2013 self-titled album.The creator says she came up with the idea for the brew after she was forced to miss one of Queen B's concerts.The beer is only available in New York.