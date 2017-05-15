COMINGUPROSES

Ben and Lauren from 'The Bachelor' call it quits

(ABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
It's a sad day for "Bachelor" Nation. "The Bachelor's" Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have called off their engagement and have broken up.

The sugar sweet former couple released a statement to "PEOPLE" saying: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways. We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."

The season 20 "Bachelor" Ben famously fell in love with Bushnell who he gave his final rose to, and JoJo Fletcher, who went on to become "The Bachelorette" and is engaged to Jordan Rodgers.


Higgins and Bushnell had been living together in Denver and had also been featured on the Freeform show, "Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?" The show displayed the couple's shortcomings and issues involving trust. It's not easy to get over knowing the man you are with also told another woman within days of you that he loved her. While on the show, they decided to put the wedding they had been planning on hold. He used the fact that she wanted a coconut wedding cake and didn't realize he was allergic to coconut as just one of the reasons they needed to take some more time as an engaged couple.



Freeform also recently aired "Disney Fairy Tale Weddings" hosted by Higgins and Bushnell. The 90-minute special highlighted all of the amazing ways you could celebrate your wedding at Disney.

There's no word on what's next for the now single "Bachelor."

Season 13 of "The Bachelorette" with Rachel Lindsay begins next Monday on ABC! You won't want to miss the big premiere at 9 p.m. (EDT).
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorben higginschris harrisonABCcominguproses
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
'Bachelor's' twins making their own way on 'Happily Ever After?'
Nick and Vanessa talk about life after 'The Bachelor'
'The Bachelor' Nick Viall gets engaged
Nick picks his final two on 'The Bachelor'
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tribeca Film Institute program taps prisoners to write movies
Powers Boothe, Emmy winner known for 'Deadwood,' dies at 68
Houston rapper Travis Scott arrested after performance
Leonardo DiCaprio to play Lt. Det. Giuseppe "Joseph" Petrosino in new movie
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Multiple buildings on fire after plane crashes near Teterboro Airport
Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed during home invasion
Mom killed protecting daughter: 'She was everything to us'
Man orders pizza to stuck Amtrak train
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
10-year-old boy overdoses on cannabis-infused sour candy
Strong wind gusts topple trees across the region
Show More
Will summer construction solve Penn Station woes?
NJ family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
Chancellor visits school where agent allegedly asked about 4th-grader
Family of Penn State pledge speaks out about his death
1 dead, 5 injured after tree falls during backyard party
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos