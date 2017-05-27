  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE at 7:00 p.m.: Watch our Kickoff to a Long Island Summer LIVE from the Bethpage Air Show
Actors Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor separate after 18 years together

Actor Ben Stiller, left, and wife Christine Taylor during Stiller's Hand & Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, December, 3, 2013. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are separating after 18 years together, the couple announced Friday.

The pair met while filming a television pilot and married a year later.

In a statement from their publicist, the couple said they have tremendous love and respect for each other, but have made the decision to separate.

The statement goes on to read: "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

The couple has a 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.
