Beyonce and Jay-Z release new joint album

Sandra Bookman has details on the new album.

Beyonce and husband Jay-Z have stopped the world -- again.

The power couple released their highly anticipated album "Everything is Love" on Saturday.



The album is currently available exclusively on Tidal.

Across social media, members of the Beyhive and Jay-Z fans quickly made the album one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.



The two are currently on their second 'On the Run Tour,' which comes to MetLife Stadium in August.

